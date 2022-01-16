Birth Announcements

Births

The following is a list of births reported to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by area hospitals. It may not be a complete list since parents may ask the hospital not to publicly release the news of a birth.

BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-LITTLE ROCK

Jan. 5

Austin and Danielle Crain, Little Rock, son.

Timothy and Mallory Turner, Little Rock, son.

Jan. 7

Mitchell and Tiffany Harris, Bauxite, daughter.

Jan. 9

Charles and Kelly Tamburo, Cabot, daughter.

Lily Kinnel and Rodriguez Johnson, Little Rock, daughter.

Kimberly Goss and Bry Goss, Maumelle, son.

Jan. 10

David and Sarah Fulgium, Dierks, daughter.

Mykel and Zee Robinson-Lister, Little Rock, daughter.

Jan. 11

Curtis and Mallory Watts, Conway, daughter.

Jan. 12

Brandon and Brandis White, Little Rock, daughter.

Home Births

Jan. 8

Kristy Brown, Little Rock, son.