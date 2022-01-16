Club news: Calico Cut-Ups will meet Jan. 24

SUV

The McPherson Camp, Sons Of Union Veterans of the Civil War, will meet at 7 p.m. Jan. 18 at the Whole Hog Cafe, 1400 S.E. Walton Blvd. in Bentonville. There will be dinner and a chance to visit at 6 p.m.

The Sons Of Union Veterans is a patriotic, fraternal organization made up of male descendants of members of the United States armed forces or government officials who served between 1861-1865. All are welcome.

Information: (479) 381-6883

Democrats

The Senior Democrats of Northwest Arkansas will meet at noon Jan. 18 via Zoom. The speaker will be a representative from the Lisa Parks for State Senate District 7 campaign.

Information: (479) 841-4420.

MUFON

The Northwest Section, Arkansas Mutual UFO Network, will meet from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Jan. 22 at the Fayetteville Drake Field Airport conference room. A display of UFO books, MUFON Journals and MUFON annual symposium proceedings will be featured for new members.

Section meetings are open to members, guests and anyone with a genuine interest in the UFO phenomenon.

Information: (479)422-9586.

Cut-Ups

The Calico Cut-Ups will meet at 1 p.m. Jan. 24 at St. Theodore's Episcopal Church, 1001 Kingsland Road in Bella Vista. Park behind the church on the lower level leaving the drive-through clear for loading and unloading.

The program will be "Quilt Stories." Four members will present and tell the story of how they got started in quilting, their journey and show a few of their quilts.

Guests are welcome for a $5 guest fee. This fee is applied to your membership if you choose to join our guild the same day you visit.

Information: Email myrlenemcz@aol.com.

NAGS

The Northwest Arkansas Genealogical Society (NAGS) will meet at 5 p.m. Jan. 24 at the Bentonville Public Library at 405 S. Main St. The meeting will be a roundtable discussion. Please bring genealogy questions or items to share.

The public is welcome.

Information: (479) 271-6820.

Hikers

The Ozark Hill Hikers, affiliated with the American Volkssport Association, will walk the Pea Ridge National Military Park on Jan. 25. Registration is from 9:30-10 a.m. at EZ Mart, 137 S. Curtis Ave. in Pea Ridge. All interested are welcome.

Information: bvvohh@gmail.com.

Perfect Harmony

All activities of Perfect Harmony women's barbershop chorus have been put on hold until further notice. Practices in January are canceled and will be rescheduled for a later time. This is being done due to the current environment with the coronavirus and its variants.

Information: Email Karenfrankenfeld@att.net.

Computers

The Bella Vista Computer Club will host "Computer Security for Regular People, Part 1" from 4 to 6 p.m. Jan. 26.

General meetings are at 7 p.m. on the second Monday of the month in Room 1001, on the lower level of the Highlands Crossing Center, 1801 Forest Hills Blvd. The club recommends masking and observing social distancing, or consider the meeting by Zoom if you are unvaccinated or have other at-risk persons in your household.

New members and visitors are welcome to the general meetings. Detailed directions to meeting rooms and information on the Zoom simulcast, can be found on the website. The yearly BVCC membership is $25 for the first member in a household and $10 for each additional member in the same household. The benefits of club membership include help clinics, remote assistance for members with computerized devices and free classes on a variety of topics.

Information: BVComputerClub.org.

Garden Club

The Garden Club of Rogers will meet at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 1 at Grace Baptist Church, 2409 W. New Hope Road in Rogers.

The program will be "Gardening for Four Seasons of Interest" and will be presented by Megan Lankford, a horticulture supervisor of the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. She is going to talk about creating interest and beauty in all seasons, not just spring and summer.

There will be pass-along plants and magazines (bring a plant to give away or take a free plant home), a horticulture report and a drawing for plant of the month. Lunch will be catered; reservations are required.

Information: (951) 275-3191.