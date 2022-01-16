Incorporations

Benton County

5207 Concourse LLC, Naiyer Alam, 1340 Elizabeth Loop, Bentonville

Clozetivity Of Northwest Arkansas, LLC, Ronald S. Clark, 1421 Amber Way, Centerton

STL Group LLC, Jacob Scott, 12560 Scott Road, Gravette

E&E Vu LLC, Tam Vu, 6111 S. 37th St., Rogers

What About Us Games LLC, Keven Rector, 415 Driftwood St., Lowell

Sabio II LLC, Stephen Butler, 224 S. Second St., Rogers

19North Social Media Marketing LLC, Rachel Katherine Ludeman, 1101 Ellen Ray Lane, Centerton

Gambill's Grill LLC, Madison Marie Spence, 316 N. Maxwell St., Siloam Springs

Carol's Creative Custom Crafts LLC, Bobby Morrison, 655 Brimwood St., Centerton

Gray Horse II LLC, Stephen W. Butler, 224 S. Second St., Rogers

Mabuhay Rentals LLC, Rose Kimbro, 2905 S. Fourth St., Rogers

RBO LLC, Aaron Vojdani, 3508 N. Second St., Rogers

Jkirk Distribution LLC, James Brian Kirk, 551 Bloomfield St., Gentry

Glen Farrell McSpadden MD PLLC, Glen Farrell McSpadden, 1101 Jackson St. N.W., Gravette

Gjlarsen LLC, Gordon Larsen, 1809 Mayflower Road, Bentonville

Passion In Mongoose Principles LLC, Buster Tanner Arnwine, 1219 Fillmore St., Bentonville

Alex Krohn Creative LLC, Alexandra Krohn, 7 Ashton Lane, Bella Vista

MB Omni Solutions LLC, Meritt Hutchison, 1307 Chancery Lane, Cave Springs

The Bed N' Shred LLC, Sara Connors, 32 Wimbledon Way, Bella Vista

Zoning Consulting Resources LLC, Chris Dodson, 301 S.W. Gunison Cove, Bentonville

Shades Of Tan LLC, Christy Dodson, 301 S.W. Gunison Cove, Bentonville

Service Titan LLC, Mike Frazier, 3511 S.E. J St., Suite 9, No. 115, Bentonville

SZM LLC, Jean A Mahjoory, 6702 W. Turnberry Court, Rogers

Ryde-N-Shine LLC, Jaime Pezqueda Suter, 1389 W. Centerton Blvd., No. 513, Centerton

Green Dot Accounting LLC, Penelope J. Wood, 4607 S.W. Limestone Ave., Bentonville

Punctilious LLC, Paul E. Durkee, 3311 Oak Tree Drive, Centerton

Tlm-22 Holdings LLC, Jason N. Bramlett, 3350 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Suite 301, Rogers

Melloy Properties LLC, Penny Melloy, 2911 Red Oak Court, Centerton

Brit McKenzie For Arkansas, John Brittain McKenzie, 15607 Putman Road, Rogers

Passive Income Empire LLC, Steven William Willson, 2879 Dawn Court, Unit B, Siloam Springs

M&E Moore Holdings LLC, Christopher Woodard, 204 S.E. Sixth St., Suite 102, Bentonville

Gronewold Tech LLC, Jonathan Luke Gronewold, 6525 W. Coat Bridge, Rogers

Handmadehiggins LLC, Wendy Garcia, 814 N. 13th Place, Rogers

Lopix LLC, Tasmin De Souza Dias, 530 Arkansas Black, Bentonville

Melloy - Red Oak LLC, Elizabeth Renteria, 3301 S. Market St., Suite 211, Rogers

Forest Land LLC, Khac Vu Nguyen, 1805 E. Centerton Blvd., Bentonville

Betty's Attic & Jen's Jewels LLC, Bill Watkins, 1106 W. Poplar St., Rogers

Premium Builders LLC, Francisco Carrera-Alegria, 104 N. Brandon St., Lowell

Cobra Trucking LLC, Alberto Osorio, 4002 S.W. Chase Circle, Apt. 203, Bentonville

Beauty4Ashes Investments LLC, Benedict Fernando, 701 S.E. Jamaica Drive, Bentonville

Checo's Drywall LLC, Sergio Emmanuel Sonora-Olvera, 2718 W. Fir St., Rogers

Bienvenue Hospitality LLC, Annalyn Zay, 3301 Market St., Suite 107, Rogers

Latimar Place Apartments LLC, Ronald A. Williams, 5417 Pinnacle Point Drive, Suite 402, Rogers

Carroll County

Cloud Eureka LLC, Stevin Williams, 41 Kingshighway, Eureka Springs

Abimarie&Co LLC, Hillaree Bell, 304 Estates Drive, Green Forest

Kings River Electric LLC, Tonya D. Williams, 498 Williams Drive, Berryville

Lee Whitt LLC, Milward Lee Whitt Jr., 195 Carroll County 853, Green Forest

Massie Holdings LLC, Koltin Massie, 117 Carroll County 2120, Eureka Springs

Madison County

L&K Smith LLC, Albert Lee Smith, 216 Madison County 1622, Huntsville

Mid-America Commercial Roofing LLC, Alvin Yutzy Jr., 8897 Madison County 6041, Hindsville

Washington County

TWS Real Estate LLC, Paul Younger, 233 E. Main St., Ste 11, Farmington

McCain Homes LLC, Cheyenne Moseley, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

BSMSL Properties LLC, Meliton Montes, 4400 Summerfield Circle, Springdale

Pretty Girl Lashes LLC, Cynthia Murillo, 421 Village Lane, Springdale

Harris ATM Operation LLC, Daneia Hawkins, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

40 Murillo LLC, Patrick Whalen, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Shiloh Native Landscapes LLC, Steve Alarid, 3324 Arkansas 112, Springdale

Holt's Hardwood & Cabinetry LLC, Jonathan Holt, 702 Grant Ave., Prairie Grove

Boston Mountain Capital LLC, Charles J. Robinson, 11308 Arkansas 265 South, Prairie Grove

Jessica's Nutrition Shop LLC, Jessica Renee Goedereis, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Rich Golf LLC, Brian Rich, 12530 Bethel Oaks Drive, Farmington

Jenkins Surveying LLC, Dan William Jenkins, 1552 W. Cedar St., Fayetteville

J-Paws Jerky LLC, Jason Brinkley, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Teachers Tutor LLC, Skrocki Joseph Matthew, 110 East Alice St., Fayetteville

Anabelle+Oak LLC, Julie Green, 2652 E. Frontier Elm Drive, Fayetteville

Gebhart Integrated Leadership & Consulting Services LLC, Michael Gebhart, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Texas Brew LLC, Chris Ellis Elkins, 4637 E. Bridgewater Lane, Fayetteville

Joyside LLC, Amber Leonard, 3985 Benjamin Lane, Springdale

Esther Graves NWA LLC, Esther Haley Graves, 2505 N. Azalea Terrace, Fayetteville

Willconnpallets LLC, Travis Dwight Williams, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Roberson & Richard Logistics LLC, Christopher L. Richard, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Keep Living Developers LLC, Chance Vaugh Victor, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Camp Mill Creek LLC, Michael Allen Sweetser, 730 N. Leverett Ave., Fayetteville

Prose Life Coaching Services LLC, Abigail K. Lloyd, 2412 N. Robin Road, Fayetteville

Sloped Hill Excavation LLC, Patrick Karlowski, 20060 Natural Walk Road, Springdale

Arucha's Company LLC, Cesar Arucha, 2531 Mia Place, Apt. B, Springdale

Love One Another Foundation Inc., Cheyenne Moseley, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

J.N.K. Hot Shot LLC, Ronald Shelton, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Hart Merchants LLC, Sarah Hart, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Akasha International LLC, Pruthawi Mendis, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Qmathematics LLC, Amarasingha Nilantha, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Brooklynsammy LLC, Jessica Mauthe, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Lower Arkansas Towing & Recovery LLC, Rick Stewart, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Clean Health Inc., Mike Stephens, 4541 Pecan St., Springdale

LR Consulting & Training LLC, Jessie Nelson, 2098 N. Hartford Drive, Fayetteville

Madeline Rose Photos LLC, Madeline Rose Houston, 209 N. Trent Ave., Fayetteville

Green & Glenn Beauty LLC, Ashlee Ann Springer, 1342 S. Spritz Drive, Fayetteville

Fraziers Place LLC, Latasha Frazier, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Mark Dreusicke LLC, Denton Woods, 5519 Hackett St., Suite 300, Springdale

RSMG Homes LLC, Saul Avila, 812 N. Thompson St., Suite 9 , Springdale

Loggerhead Welding Service LLC, Samuel Nall III, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Gerrit Sharp Pines LLC, Garfield Richards, 4250 N. Venetian Lane, Fayetteville

Gryan Natural Company LLC, Garfield Richard, 4250 N. Venetian Lane, Fayetteville

Wish You Were Here Properties LLC, Richard Chase Morgan, 1165 E. Ridgeway Drive, Fayetteville

Blue Ribbon Site Services LLC, Scott M. Lar, 4100 Corporate Center Drive, Suite 310, Springdale

Means Realty LLC, Philander Isiah Means, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Jody Cohen Realtor LLC, Jody Cohen, 521 N. Fallin Ave., Fayetteville

Wilson Creek Properties LLC, Jeff Davis, 3853 N. Crossover Road, Fayetteville

Akaxy LLC, Brian Phakin, 3295 Habberton Road, Springdale

Revolt Studio LLC, Mark Sanchez, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Hone Design LLC, Melinda Paxton, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Old Farmington Rd Investment Partners LLC, Laura Smith, 13996 Cove Creek Road North, Prairie Grove

Regnat Populus LLC, Bo Renner, 5519 Hackett St., Suite 300, Springdale

Beaucoup Remedy Marketplace LLC, Lewanda Powell, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Nana Winters Realtor LLC, Nana Winters, 1412 E. Elmwood Drive, Fayetteville

H.B.I.C. Construction LLC, Nancy Canady, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Two Friends Construction LLC, Benjamin Ellis Hart, 306 W. Thurman St., Prairie Grove

Wag "N Tails Pet Salon LLC, Dwayne Howard, 3272 W. Parkway Drive, Fayetteville

Casting T LLC, Darrell Trammell, 3400 N. Mountain Road, Springdale

St. Brendan Press LLC, Patrick Mages, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Tim Johnson 101 LLC, Timothy G. Johnson, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Bentonville Townhomes Property Investors LLC, Gary Rauscher, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Earthdevil LLC, Sapan Gadal, 4250 N. Venetian Lane, Fayetteville

TDT Picture Company LLC, John Emerson Moore, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Sandalwood Wellness LLC, Tonia Sue Ramaker, 1470 N. Pershing St., Fayetteville

Tug A Load Movers LLC, David Dent, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

West Legacy LLC, Tavonta West, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Kabrey Restoration Inc., Douglas Carl Kabrey, 973 S. Regency Drive, Fayetteville

Citadel Design LLC, Tucker Glasse, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Warren C's Expediting LLC, Warren Edward Courser, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Forever Sundays Ranch LLC, Ricci Dewolfe Bratton, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Michael Ward Realty LLC, Michael Keith Ward, 897 E. Township St., Fayetteville

Dirt Merchant Chalet LLC, Paul David Langford, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Beyond Activepure America LLC, Mike Stephens, 4541 Pecan St., Springdale.