'Putting others first' centerpiece for virtual MLK celebrations at Fort Smith university

FORT SMITH -- The University of Arkansas-Fort Smith will celebrate and honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a string of online events this week.

These events are united under a theme inspired by a speech King gave at Western Michigan University on Dec. 18, 1963; Living the Maladjusted Life: Always Putting Others First, according to a university news release.

"This theme is about not adjusting to or giving in to the typical current state of our society where fear, division, self-centeredness, xenophobia and a multitude of 'isms' dominate the very psyche of our communities," Jackie Flake, pastor of Community Bible Church of Fort Smith, said in the release. "This year's theme is a call to live differently, to refuse the acceptable norms that hurt, harm and hinder individuals and communities from flourishing. As Rev. Dr. King would say, 'to proudly live maladjusted' is to seek to put others first."

John Blue, the university's executive director of diversity, equity and inclusion, said in the release it's important the institution celebrates King's impact because these events bring its community and the River Valley community together through "shared experiences and education." These events will also enable a more personal understanding among younger generations that may feel less connected with King's teachings and the influence of the civil rights movement than those in older generations.

This week's events are sponsored by the university's MLK Celebrate the Dream Team and scheduled as follows:

• Monday, 8 a.m. -- MLK Panel Discussion to be held via Zoom. This will be moderated by Fort Smith Mayor George McGill with panelists from the Community Services Clearinghouse, Literacy Council of Western Arkansas, Salvation Army and Sebastian County Crisis Stabilization Unit.

• Wednesday, Noon -- A Zoom-based fireside chat with Bente Eriksen, executive director of the Literacy Council of Western Arkansas.

• Friday, Noon -- Another Zoom-based fireside chat with Joey Potts, program director of the Sebastian County Crisis Stabilization Unit.

An ongoing school supply drive for regional students will run through Thursday with collection boxes in the Campus Center, the release states. Jars of peanut butter will be collected as part of another drive benefiting the River Valley Regional Food Bank during the same period. Collection boxes for this can be found at both the Campus Center and the entrance of the Stubblefield Center.

Books and selected writings about King can be found on display at the university's Boreham Library through Thursday as well, according to the release.