Veteran Rated R Superstar takes star-filled Fifth Season

HOT SPRINGS -- Rated R Superstar posed in the winner's circle as the season's first snowfall dusted Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort.

Owned by Danny Caldwell and ridden by David Cabrera at 25-1, 9-year-old Rated R Superstar passed second-place Mucho 25 yards from the wire to win the $150,000 Fifth Season Stakes for horses 4-years-old and up in 1:37.16 over a mile on a fast track before an estimated crowd of 12,500 at Oaklawn on Saturday.

It was the gelded son of Kodiak Kowboy's 35th career stakes start and improved his record in that category to 5-4-5. Rated R Superstar, trained by Federico Villafranco, had not raced since a second-place finish in a 1 1/16-mile allowance at Remington Park in Oklahoma City on Sept. 21, 2021.

"I knew going into this race he was feeling good and doing well. We're only going a mile, and we've got a lot of speed in the race, and it should set up for him," Caldwell said. "But who knows off a break? You never know."

WSS Racing's and 4 G Racing's Mucho, ridden by Florent Geroux and trained by John Ortiz, finished a neck behind in second. M and M Racing's Thomas Shelby, ridden by David Cohen and trained by Robertino Diodoro, finished third, a half length behind Mucho and 3 1/4 lengths in front of fourth-place Necker Island.

The Scherr Boys' Necker Island, ridden by Francisco Arrieta and trained by Chris Hartman, was eighth and 2 1/2 lengths off the lead with a quarter-mile left to race.

Gary and Mary West's Concert Tour, the Fifth Season's 3-2 favorite ridden by Joel Rosario and trained Brad Cox, was in fourth and within 1 1/4 lengths with a quarter mile to go. But he gave way in the drive to finish last in the field of nine, 15 lengths behind the winner.

"He's been off a little while," Rosario said. "He was there for a little while [in the Fifth Season], and it looks like he lost a little focus in the last part of the race."

The Fifth Season was Concert Tour's first start for trainer Brad Cox. He raced as a 3-year-old from Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert's stable.

Among Concert Tour's three consecutive wins to start his career was Oaklawn's Grade II Rebel Stakes on March 13, 2021. With few signs of effort, Rosario rode him to a 4 1/2-length gate-to-wire victory.

In his next start, four weeks later, Concert Tour finished third as the 1-5 favorite in Oaklawn's Grade I Arkansas Derby. Though qualified, he skipped the Kentucky Derby only to finish ninth of 10 in the Grade I Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore on May 15, which was his last start before the Fifth Season.

"He probably needed that race," Rosario said. "He didn't run in almost a year, so we'll see how he runs back. He's done great, and we'll see how he does going forward."

On Saturday, Mucho led through the first quarter-mile in 23.33, with Concert Tour a head back in second and a head in front of Thomas Shelby.

Mucho was 1 1/2 lengths in front of second-place Thomas Shelby through the half in 46.91. Rated R Superstar, in eighth a quarter-mile earlier, was third, two lengths off the lead.

Rated R Superstar, as his connections hoped, was full of momentum.

"Down the lane, I know he always has a kick," Cabrera said. "That was perfect. The race played out perfect for me."

Caldwell agreed.

"I felt good when we were close [late in the final turn], because I knew he's got that late kick," Caldwell said. "If he's going to run, he runs late every time."

Cohen said he was pleased by Thomas Shelby's position.

"He ran a game race and showed a ton of heart," he said. "I'm very happy with him. He had every opportunity. I think the other two horses ran a big race, as well."

Ortiz also had no complaints about Mucho, a 5-year-old son of Blame and maternal grandson of Pulpit. Mucho's second-place finish came in his 30th career start, which was his first around two turns.

"He did exactly what I expected of him," Ortiz said. "I wasn't disappointed in his effort. He ran a winning race. Obviously, he just wasn't in the winning position. I think this opens up opportunities for us. Now we can stretch the horse out, and I think we're going to have more fun with different routes this year, knowing we can cut him back if we need to, but this is fun."

As Caldwell stood in the snow, he sounded happiest of all.

"He's had some big races," Caldwell said. "This horse, he just loves his job and takes care of himself. He knows what he's going to do when he goes out there, and he loves it. He loves getting his picture made. You can tell."