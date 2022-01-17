Sections
The Recruiting Guy

Former South Florida QB joins Arkansas as walk-on

by Richard Davenport | Today at 12:50 p.m.
South Florida quarterback Cade Fortin during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Arkansas has gained the commitment of former South Florida quarterback Caden Fortin, who will be a walk-on.

He is expected to enroll for the spring semester. 

Fortin, 6-3, 221 pounds, completed 25 of 48 passes for 183 yards as a sophomore for the Bulls this past season. He also rushed 9 times for 37 yards and 1 touchdown. 

He played in two games during the 2020 season, missing much of it because of an injury. He completed 4 of 8 passes for 39 yards and ran 4 times for 39 yards.

Fortin was an ESPN 4-star prospect and the No. 18 pocket-passer in the nation for the 2018 class out of Suwanee (Ga.) North Gwinnett. 

He signed with North Carolina and played in four games as a true freshman, starting two. Fortin completed 23 of 65 passes for 388 yards and 1 touchdown, and rushed 14 times for 76 yards and 1 touchdown.

