Watson Chapel defeats Warren

Watson Chapel won its season-best third straight game in boys basketball Friday, routing Warren 71-17 at home.

Jalyn Jones scored 13 points and dished out four assists, Hampton Hall continued his strong play with 11 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists, and Khamani Cooper and Jai'Kori Phillips each scored 10 points for the Wildcats (9-7, 3-1 in 4A-8), who have won their last two games at Leslie Henderson Gymnasium. They'll try to extend their overall streak to four wins Tuesday at Star City.

Warren fell to 3-9 and 1-3.

The girls game between Warren and Watson Chapel was postponed until 5 p.m. Feb. 2 at Watson Chapel.