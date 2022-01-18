911 communications in Central Arkansas restored after ‘technical difficulties,' authorities say

The difficulties with 911 communications that Little Rock police reported Tuesday morning have been resolved, the department said in a Twitter post at about 9:45 a.m.

Pulaski County sheriff’s office spokesperson Lt. Cody Burk said their 911 communications were also down, from roughly 7:07 to 7:45 a.m., but are back up.

— Brianna Kwasnik

7:57 a.m.: Little Rock police say agency ‘experiencing technical difficulties’ with 911 calls

The Little Rock Police Department said its communications division and surrounding agencies were “experiencing technical difficulties” with receiving 911 calls on Tuesday morning.

The department reported the issue in a Twitter post just before 7:45 a.m. The post didn't elaborate on the nature or cause of the issue.

Police urged residents to use the department’s online reporting system for non-emergency calls while authorities work to resolve the issue.