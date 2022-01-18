Pulaski County Election Commission chairwoman resigns

Pulaski County Election Commission Chairwoman Kristi Stahr announced Tuesday she will leave the position at the end of the month.

“Simply put, I am ready for new challenges, of which I do not think would be appropriate to accept, if available, while serving on the Board,” Stahr said in an email sent to commissioners late Tuesday.

Stahr said Tuesday night she officially announced her resignation to the Pulaski County Republican Party last week.

Her last day with the commission will be January 31. Her term was set to be up Dec. 31.

Stahr said she wanted to resign prior to planning for the primary election, which typically starts in spring. This gives the Republican Party time to hold an election, make an appointment and train an individual for the Election Commission, she said.

“I want to ensure that whoever takes my place will have adequate time to get familiar with the election processes and attend the State Board’s commissioner training before the Primary,” Stahr said in the email.

Stahr has served on the board for three years. She said during that time she has made several promises to be fulfilled. Those include transparency for the public and all election activities, unrestricted access to all board members, standardized templates for policies, cameras in areas where ballots are processed and complete a 10-year redistricting of the county quorum districts without interference.

Election Commissioner Susan Inman said the news took her by surprise.

“She was doing a very good job and we had a successful redistricting process,” Inman said late Tuesday. “I wish her the best.”

Stahr said the resignation is not a response to an American Civil Liberties Union of Arkansas lawsuit filed Tuesday against the Election Commission in federal court. She said late Thursday she was unaware the suit had been filed.