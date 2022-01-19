3 arrested in connection with Pine Bluff homicide, police say

Three men have been arrested in connection with the Jan. 8 killing of a man at 2200 W. 10th Ave. in Pine Bluff, police said.

Detectives arrested Steven Grady; Roderick Marks, 22; and Rahn Clay, 18, on Tuesday in the killing of Calvin Kirklin, 55, according to a news release from Pine Bluff police. The news release states Grady is 22, though an online inmate roster for the Jefferson County jail states he is 20 years old.

All have been accused of capital murder, which carries a sentence of either life in prison without the possibility of parole or the death penalty. Clay has also been accused of discharging his firearm from a vehicle, police said.

The suspects will appear in their first hearing in Jefferson County District Court via videoconference Thursday morning.

Kirklin was found in a vehicle in a parking lot about 2:45 a.m. Jan. 8, but police have released little else about his death.

It was the second homicide recorded in Pine Bluff this year, and just hours after the first, a shooting at 9:45 p.m. Jan. 7 that claimed the life of a man at 1020 S. Linden St. DeFoor said the man who died was 42-year-old Darwin Ford.

Another adult victim in the Jan. 7 shooting was taken to the hospital with injuries that weren’t life-threatening.