Cheddar Biscuits a sharp side dish





These flavorful biscuits, adapted from "Saveur: The New Classics Cookbook" from the editor of Saveur, are easy to mix and even easier to eat.

Simply stir the ingredients together, pat the dough out, cut with a knife or biscuit cutter and bake. Heavy cream makes them rich while baking powder provides plenty of leavening to give them lift.

Studded with bits of cheddar cheese, they make a delicious accompaniment to stews and soups. The sharper the cheddar, the more flavorful they will be.

Cheddar Cream Biscuits

3 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting

4 ½ teaspoons baking powder

1 tablespoon sugar

2 teaspoons salt

2 ½ cups heavy cream

1 cup grated sharp or extra-sharp cheddar cheese (about 4 ounces)

3 tablespoons butter, melted

[Video not showing above? Click here to watch: arkansasonline.com/119biscuits]

Heat oven to 375 degrees.

In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, sugar and salt. Gently stir in the cream and cheese with a wooden spoon or dough whisk, mixing just until the dough holds together.

Turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface; knead briefly, just enough to incorporate the cream and cheddar into the flour. (Avoid over-working the dough.) Pat dough to about 1-inch thick. Using a small biscuit cutter dipped in flour, cut dough into rounds (don't twist the cutter, just straight down and straight up -- if the dough sticks to the cutter, gently push it out with your fingers) or using a sharp knife, cut them into squares.

For biscuits with crisp edges, place them about 2 inches apart; for biscuits with tender sides, arrange them so they are just barely touching, on ungreased or parchment-lined baking sheets. Let rest 10 minutes.

Brush the tops of the rested biscuits with the melted butter. Bake 20 minutes (25 minutes if biscuits are touching) or until golden brown.

Makes about 30 (1 ¾-inch) biscuits.



