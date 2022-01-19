Covid upends games' lineups

Pine Bluff High School had been closed to students since last Wednesday, and along with it, the classroom lab that is McFadden Gymnasium.

The switch to remote learning because of the impact of the ongoing health crisis has kept the Zebras off the basketball court since they last played Jan. 11 at El Dorado. So far, an 84-65 win over the Wildcats -- sparked by senior guard Troy'reon Ramos' 30 points -- is the only 5A-South Conference game the Zebras (7-6, 1-0) played this season.

"Sadly to say, we have not been allowed to practice since the last game we played," sixth-year Zebras Coach Billy Dixon said. "We played at El Dorado last Tuesday and that was the last time I've had a chance to see my players. How does that go into preparation for Hot Springs? I guess we'll have to see the first quarter."

Starting tonight, the Zebras will play three games in as many days. They will make up a missed home date with Hot Springs High, visit White Hall on Thursday for a game that was originally scheduled for Tuesday, and host Sheridan on Friday.

Tipoff is at 5 p.m. for the varsity girls game today and Thursday, with the varsity boys to follow.

This is not the first time, however, Pine Bluff has been faced with a long wait between games in the middle of basketball season. Friday's action will begin with the junior varsity boys at 5 p.m.

The Zebras endured a 36-day pause between games last season because of covid-19 protocols and had to make up multiple postponements in conference play before capturing the 5A-South championship and narrowly missing out on a 5A state semifinal berth.

Not getting much-needed practice time before a game is a challenge Dixon would like to do without.

"It's beyond frustrating what you go through as a coach," said Dixon, who helped Pine Bluff win the 6A championship as Clarence Finley's assistant in 2015 and return to the title game the next season. "I will try to pay attention to what's happening and what's going on, not that I don't already."

White Hall (6-6, 1-0) has been a little more patient this season, not playing since winning at Texarkana 61-48 on Jan. 7. Covid protocols forced a cancellation of a Jan. 11 home game against longtime U.S. 270 rival Sheridan, and the Bulldogs' own school closure last week meant they couldn't play at Hot Springs Lakeside last Friday.

After Pine Bluff, White Hall will visit Hot Springs High on Friday.

Second-year Coach Josh Hayes reminds the Bulldogs the ever-changing schedule is out of their control.

"Realistically speaking, it's been weird, but basically we've been scrimmaging and trying to put in game situations," said Hayes, whose freshman son Jai'Chaunn is the Bulldogs' leading scorer. "When you're not playing games, you try to stay in somewhat of a game mode and game shape. It's definitely been an adjustment, but I feel good about it. Hopefully, we can transition it to the game."

After hosting Hot Springs (4-6, 0-0 before Tuesday), Pine Bluff will either have the advantage of having one more game under its belt than White Hall this week or face the burden of staying fresh against a well-rested Bulldogs team -- barring anymore unforeseen circumstances, of course.

"Team-wise we're extremely healthy," Dixon said. "We haven't been affected like some of the other programs have. We've been out. The district has been out. As far as the basketball team, we have been fortunate."

Revised upcoming local high school basketball schedule

Today

Hot Springs at Pine Bluff (varsity girls and boys), 5 p.m.

Thursday

Pine Bluff at White Hall (varsity girls and boys), 5 p.m.

Friday

Sheridan at Pine Bluff (JV boys, varsity girls and boys), 5 p.m.

Dollarway at Jacksonville Lighthouse (junior high boys, varsity girls and boys), 5 p.m.

White Hall at Hot Springs (JV boys, varsity girls and boys), 5 p.m.

Watson Chapel at Crossett (varsity girls and boys), 6 p.m.

Jan. 25

Monticello at Watson Chapel (JV boys, varsity girls and boys), 5 p.m.

El Dorado at White Hall (JV boys, varsity girls and boys), 5 p.m.

Pine Bluff at HS Lakeside (JV boys, varsity girls and boys), 5 p.m.

Dollarway at Palestine-Wheatley (junior high girls, varsity girls and boys), 5 p.m.

Jan. 26

Dollarway at DeWitt (junior high girls and boys, varsity girls and boys), 4 p.m.

Jan. 27

Lake Hamilton at Pine Bluff (JV boys, varsity girls and boys), 5 p.m.

Jan. 28

Helena-West Helena Central at Dollarway (junior high boys, varsity girls and boys), 5 p.m.

Texarkana at Pine Bluff (JV boys, varsity girls and boys), 5 p.m.

Watson Chapel at Magnolia (JV girls, varsity girls and boys), 5 p.m.

White Hall at Lake Hamilton (JV boys, varsity girls and boys), 5 p.m.