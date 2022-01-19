Lady Lions' Peat takes player-of-week honors





Maya Peat has pulled down 10 or more rebounds in her last four games, but it was her back-to-back 21-rebound outings in Texas that caught nationwide attention.

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff sophomore center was named BOXTOROW National Player of the Week on Tuesday. Peat had 13 points in a Jan. 8 win over Texas Southern University and 16 points in beating Prairie View A&M University two days later.

Peat continued her rebounding streak Saturday at home with 14 against Florida A&M University, to go with 11 points. She just extended it in Monday's win over Bethune-Cookman University, fighting through foul trouble to tally 10 boards along with 4 points.

Peat is averaging 7.3 points and 7.9 rebounds per game.

BOXTOROW is an acronym for "From the Press Box to Press Row," a national sports and entertainment radio program hosted by Donal Ware.

UAPB (8-8, 4-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference) has matched its longest winning streak of the season and will go for its fifth win in a row Saturday at Southern University in Baton Rouge. Tipoff time has been changed to 3 p.m.



