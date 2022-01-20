Augusta man dies in highway crash in Jonesboro

One person was killed and another injured Wednesday morning in a collision at an intersection on Arkansas 91 in Jonesboro, according to an Arkansas State Police preliminary incident report.

Paul White, 54, of Augusta, was a passenger in a 2016 Toyota Corolla headed west on Arkansas 91 shortly before 7 a.m. Wednesday.

As the Toyota turned south onto Lacy Drive, it was struck by a 1993 Oldsmobile Cutlass travelling east.

White was pronounced dead at the scene by a coroner, and Robert Posey, 47, of Jonesboro, the driver of the Cutlass, was hurt and taken to NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Troopers reported the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash, the report states.