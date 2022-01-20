LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS: Christian bands chill out at arena for Winter Jam

Skillet, Tauren Wells, Colton Dixon, KB, I Am They and NewSong will perform in the Winter Jam at 6 p.m. Sunday. In addition, Abby Robertson, Bayside Worship and Megan Duke will perform at the "pre-show;" Shane Pruitt will be the speaker at the Jam at the Simmons Bank Arena, East Broadway and Interstate 30, North Little Rock. Admission is a $10 donation at the door. (501) 975-9000; jamtour.com. Jam Nation memberships, $34.99, entitle members to free early admission, an artist Q&A, a merchandise coupon, a commemorative pass and lanyard. Jam Nation Max members ($44.99) will also receive Jam Nation benefits, plus a backstage tour, a meet & greet with Skillet and seating in the reserved front row section.

The 41-city Winter Jam, which started Jan. 7 in Charleston, W.Va., is Christian music's biggest multi-city tour. Sponsored by Compassion International, it has as its theme, "All Together Now." The band NewSong founded the tour more than 20 years ago.

◼️ The Creek Rocks performs at 8:30 p.m. Friday ($10) at White Water Tavern, West Seventh and Thayer streets, Little Rock, (501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com.

◼️ Chase Matthew performs at 8:30 p.m. today ($20, standing room only); Bobgoblin performs, along with opening act Recognizer at 8 p.m. Friday ($10; SRO only) and Testify (a Rage Against the Machine tribute band) performs at 8 p.m. Saturday ($12 advance, $15 day of show SRO; $30 limited two-top table seating) at the Rev Room, 300 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock. (501) 823-0090; revroom.com.

◼️ Anthony Gomes performs at 8:30 p.m. Friday ($20) and Tragikly White performs at 8:30 p.m. Saturday ($12 advance; $10 SRO) at Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave., Little Rock. (501) 372-7707; stickyz.com.

◼️ Matt Gawlik performs from 7-9 p.m. Friday at Stone's Throw Stifft Station, 3015 W. Markham St., Little Rock, (501) 379-8663; stonesthrowbeer.com.

◼️ Josh Stewart performs from 8-10 p.m. Friday and Ben & Doug perform from 8-10 p.m. Saturday at South on Main, 1304 Main St., Little Rock. (501) 244-9660; southonmain.com.

◼️ Brian Nahlen performs from 8-11 p.m. today; Rockey Don Jones performs from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday and DJ AB performs from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday at Cannibal & Craft, 307 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, (501) 414-8870; cannibalandcraftlr.com.

◼️ Mayday by Midnight performs at 9 p.m. Saturday; The Jake Peterson Duo performs from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday; and Daniel Bodemann presides over an open mic from 7-10 p.m. Wednesday at The Library Kitchen + Lounge, 313 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, (501) 916-9826; thelibrarylr.com.

◼️ Christine DeMeo performs at 7 p.m. Friday and the Fassler All Stars featuring Dudecalledrob, who performs at 9 p.m. Saturday at Fassler Hall, 311 E. Capitol Ave., Little Rock, (501) 246-4757; fasslerhall.com.

◼️ Parker Francis performs at 8 p.m. today and Huckleberry Jam performs at 8 p.m. Friday at JJ's Grill in Little Rock, 12111 W. Markham St., Little Rock, (501) 414-0848; jjsgrill.com/jjslittlerock.

◼️ Johnny Vine, Daadaman, Yuni Wa, Sista Smoke, Tan The Terrible, Mvk Lxui$ and 87LilWo perform at 7 p.m. Saturday ($9) at Vino's, 923 W. Seventh St., Little Rock. (501) 375-8466; vinosbrewpub.com.

◼️ Black River Pearl performs from midnight to 4:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday at Midtown Billiards, 1316 Main St., Little Rock. (501) 372-9990.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

Doctor Junior performs at 9 p.m. Saturday ($10) and The Hooten Hallers perform at 8 p.m. Sunday ($10) at Four Quarter Bar, 415 Main St., North Little Rock, (501) 313-4704; fourquarterbar.com.

ROLAND

Grand Trio performs at 3 p.m. Saturday and Cliff & Susan perform at 3 p.m. Sunday on the patio of the River Bottom Winery at Bobrook Farms, 13810 Combee Lane, Roland, (501) 519-5666; bobrookfarms.com.

BENTON

Jacob Flores performs from 5:45-8:45 p.m. Sunday at Chepe's Mexican Grill, 17324 I-30 Frontage Road, Benton, (501) 794-6656; chepesgrill.com.

CADDO VALLEY

Silverado perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Betty's Big Country Dance Hall, 102 Crystal Palace Drive, Caddo Valley, (702) 379-6632.

CAMDEN

Brody McKinney performs at 7 p.m. Friday at Native Dog Brewing, 125 Madison Ave. SE, Camden, (870) 231-3451; nativedogbrewing.com.

CONWAY

Markus Pearson performs at 7 p.m. today; Gavin Harper performs at 7 p.m. Friday and Seven Hollows performs at 7 p.m. Saturday at Skinny J's, 2235 Dave Ward Drive, Conway, (501) 358-6586; skinnyjs.com.

◼️ Highway 124 performs at 9 p.m. Friday and The Brass Tacks perform at 9 p.m. Saturday at TC's Midtown Grill, 1611 E. Oak St., Conway, (501) 205-0576.

◼️ Dawson Hollow performs at 8 p.m. Friday ($5) and Jason Campbell & Dem Boyz perform at 8 p.m. Saturday ($5) at Kings Live Music, 1020 Front St., Conway, (501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com.

◼️ Jason & Robby performs at 8:30 p.m. today; Buh Jones performs at 9 p.m. Friday; and Huckleberry Jam performs at 9 p.m. Saturday at JJ's Grill in Conway, 1010 Main St., Suite A, Conway, (501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com/jjsconway.

EL DORADO

Rick Huckaby performs at 7 p.m. today and TJ McAlexander performs at 7 p.m. Friday at Mulekick at Mad, 101 E. Locust St., El Dorado. Admission is free. (870) 444-3008; mulekickatmad.com.

◼️ Aaron Lewis performs at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at First Financial Music Hall, 101 E. Locust St., El Dorado. Tickets range from $34 to $89. (870) 444-3007; eldomad.com.

EUREKA SPRINGS

The Ghost of Paul Revere and The Cate Brothers headlines the Ozark Mountain Music Festival, today through Sunday at the Basin Park Hotel, 12 Spring St., Eureka Springs. Other performers include: Chicken Wire Empire, Circus No. 9, The Hillbenders, Black Mountain Fever, Chucky Waggs with the Company of Raggs, Country Jesus, Good Morning Bedlam Duo, Grace Strormont, The Gravel Yard Bluegrass Band, The Hooten Hallers, Hosty Duo, Jenna & Martin, John Depew, The Lucky Pickers, Me & Him, Opal Agafia with Deanna Smith, Reverend Hylton and Whiskey Mash. All access weekend passes are $70. (877) 643-4972; ozarkmountainmusicfestival.com.

◼️ Rachel "Brick" Fields performs at 7 p.m. Saturday at The Gravel Bar, 216 W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs, (479) 363-6755; wanderloolodge.com.

FAYETTEVILLE

Rachel "Brick" Fields performs at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Morano's, 2179 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville, (479) 935-4800.

FORREST CITY

Little Texas performs at 7:30 p.m. Saturday ($44) at the East Arkansas Community College, 1700 Newcastle Road, Forrest City, (870) 633-4480, Extension 352; EACC.edu.

FORT SMITH

RC & The Ambers, Kyle Nix and the 38's and Lance Roark perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at The Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave., Fort Smith. Tickets are $12-$15. (479) 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com.

HOT SPRINGS

Cliff & Susan perform from 4-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and The Dexter Rowe Band performs from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday in Pop's Lounge at Oaklawn Racing Casino, 2705 Central Ave., Hot Springs, (501) 625-5296; oaklawn.com.

◼️ An acoustic jam will be held from 6:30-10 p.m. today at The Trough, 833 Central Ave., Hot Springs, (501) 701-4390.

◼️ DJ Courier performs at 9:30 p.m. Saturday at the Starlite Club, 230 Ouachita Ave., Hot Springs, (501) 624-6686.

◼️ The Brent Frazier Band performs from 9-11:55 p.m. Friday and Mike Stanley & The Vises perform from 9-11:55 p.m. Saturday at The Big Chill, 910 Higdon Ferry Road, Hot Springs, (501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com.

◼️ Amie Bishop and The Slingerz perform at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the Frontier Club, 2700 Central Ave., Hot Springs, (501) 620-4000.

◼️ The GMG Band performs at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Crosswalk Bar & Club, 2714 Central Ave., Hot Springs, (501) 463-9463.

◼️ Jacob Flores performs from 5:30-7:30 p.m. today at Jose's Mexican Grill & Cantina, 5361 Central Ave., Hot Springs. (501) 526-9797; from 6-9 p.m. Friday at The Rooftop Bar, atop the Waters Hotel, 340 Central Ave., (501) 321-0001; and from 5:30-8 p.m. Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday brunch at the Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa, 239 Central Ave., (501) 623-7771, arlingtonhotel.com.

◼️ Chuck Shaw performs from 9 p.m. to midnight Friday at The Copper Penny, 711 Central Ave., Hot Springs, (501) 622-2570.

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

Chris Johns and Porter Crews perform from 7-9 p.m. Friday and Fonky Donkey performs from 7-10 p.m. Saturday at The Beehive, 220 Minorca Road, Hot Springs Village, (501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com.

JACKSONVILLE

The Steve Crump Band performs at 8 p.m. Friday at Jay's Sandbar, 7607 John Harden Drive, Jacksonville. Admission is $5. (501) 982-2900.

MAGNOLIA

Rick Huckaby performs from 7-10 p.m. Friday and JT Lee performs from 7-10 p.m. Saturday at Mulekick Magnolia, 2158 N. Jackson St., Magnolia. Admission is free. (870) 562-2600; mulekickmag.com.

MORRILTON

Kordsmeier performs from 6-8 p.m. Friday at Point Remove Brewery, 102 S. Crestliner St., Morrilton, (501) 477-4080.

◼️ No Deal performs at 8:30 p.m. Friday and Thorn performs at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the Cedar Lounge Bar and Grill, Morrilton. Admission is $5. 1222 ½ E. Broadway St., (501) 354-8937.

PARAGOULD

Cedar Hill performs at 7 p.m. Monday at the Collins Theatre, 120 W. Emerson St., Paragould. Admission is $10; free for those age 18 and under, for the next KASU-FM Bluegrass Monday, sponsored by Arkansas State University, (870) 972-23; cedarhillbluegrass.net.

TICKETS

Slipknot, along with opening acts In This Moment and Jinjer, perform at 6:30 p.m. March 25 at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, and tickets, ranging from $39.50 t0 $139.50, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the arena box office and at Ticketmaster.com.

◼️ Fitz and the Tantrums and St. Paul & the Broken Bones co-headline a show at 7 p.m. June 23 at Walmart AMP in Rogers, and tickets, ranging from $36 to $60.50, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at amptickets.com, (479) 443-5600 or at Walmart AMP or Walton Arts Center box offices.