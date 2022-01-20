Classic, Marine Expo on schedule

Despite a spike in omicron covid-19 cases, the Arkansas Big Buck Classic will go on as scheduled Friday through Sunday at the Arkansas State Fairgrounds.

Tommy Murchison, co-presenter of the Big Buck Classic, bills the event as the 31st and 32nd annual Arkansas Big Buck Classic. He and Catherine Murchison made the heart-wrenching decision to postpone the 2021 Big Buck Classic because of the pandemic. The omicron flareup forced the Murchisons to consider postponing this year's event too, but society is better prepared than it was a year ago. Many people have been vaccinated, and vaccines are available to all who want them. Masking is an option that is available to everybody, as well.

"I looked around and saw that nobody else is canceling," Murchison said. "We have organized the show responsibly and done everything in our power to host a safe event."

The combined show will honor Arkansas bucks killed during the 2020-21 deer seasons equally with those killed in the 2021-22 seasons. The Wall of Honor, on which bucks entered in the contest are displayed in Barton Coliseum, will be expanded. Murchison said it will be big enough to display more than 500 mounts.

"Most of the bucks from 2020 are shoulder mounts, so we have to account for the amount of space they will consume," Murchison said.

Having that many mounts and racks in one room will create what will likely be a once-in-a-lifetime spectacle. It will be well worth seeing.

Also, hunters that killed bucks entered in the 2021 class will receive the same prizes and recognition as those in the 2022 class.

Show hours will 1-8 pm Friday, 9 am.-8 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. The awards presentations will be Sunday at 4 p.m. for the 2020 class and Sunday at 6 p.m. for the 2021 class.

Admission will be $15 for adults and $5 for children 5-12. Admission is free for children younger than 5.

Parking is included in the ticket price, as is access to the demonstrations which include the Steve Porter live deer show, the Bwana Jim Wildlife Show, knife forging demonstrations, chainsaw carving demonstrations, the youth bow fishing shoot, the live rattlesnake display and the trout fishing pond.

Arkansas Marine Expo

Also on schedule is the 40th annual Marine Expo Jan. 28-30 at the Statehouse Convention Center.

Ken Griffey, Arkansas Marine Expo promoter, said staging this expo is not as complicated as in 2021, but with respect to the safety of vendors and customers, he said he is encouraging utmost compliance with social distancing and sanitary protocols.

"Safety is our highest calling when we have one of these large indoor events," Griffey said. "We will observe social distancing, and hand sanitizers will be prominent. We've been working closely with the Arkansas Department of Health. Currently there are no restrictions for large venue events, but that doesn't mean we're not going be smart or not take action to keep patrons and staff safe."

Despite supply issues, Griffey said that vendors will display 2022 boat models, and that customers will be able to buy and order current models on site.

"Manufacturing has been behind in the boating industry," Griffey said. "Last year, during covid, boat sales went through the roof and depleted inventory. Now the manufacturers are trying to play catch up. I'm happy to report they're doing that with success. The boat show will be filled with new boats that will be available to consumers. New boats are arriving daily to dealerships. A consumer that wants to come out and purchase a boat will have that opportunity."

Show hours will be 1-8 p.m. on Jan. 28, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on Jan. 30. and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on Jan. 31. Admission will be $10 for adults, and free for children 12-under.

There will also be a free drawing to win a 2022 Havoc VJ hunting and fishing boat with a Yamaha outboard motor and trailer, courtesy of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and Gregg Orr Marine. For more information, visit online dgattractions.com.