PB proclamation names day in honor of Makris

Simmons Bank Chairman and CEO George Makris Jr. was recognized and honored Wednesday during the Affordable Housing Initiative for ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, yet Employed) Families news conference, a program to which Simmons contributed $2 million.

Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington unveiled a proclamation in recognition of Makris, a Pine Bluff native, and declared Wednesday, Jan. 19 as "Mr. George Makris Jr. Day."

"Mr. Makris believes in strong community relationships and demonstrates this through his philanthropy and involvement in key civic organizations," said Washington, who added that Makris and his team's actions, love and support have transformed and made a difference in the community. "His friend, Tommy May, describes him as a "proactive leader for positive change in Pine Bluff."

Washington said, like his father before him, Makris is a true visionary and difference-maker.

"Others describe him as a strategist, outstanding businessman and gentleman with a whole lot of business savvy who just cares for people," said Washington. "Dr. Lawrence Davis, former chancellor of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, further says that 'he is committed to rebuilding the city. Anything that is positive in terms of growth of this city, you will find Mr. Makris.'"

Makris took over the reins of Simmons Bank at the end of 2013.

Simmons Bank was founded in Pine Bluff in 1903 and has grown steadily. Today it operates approximately 200 locations in six states: Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

Simmons is the subsidiary bank for Simmons First National Corporation and has experienced its bank operations expand from three states, with a total consolidated asset of approximately $2.1 billion, to a six-state footprint with approximately $25 billion in assets.

The Simmons First Foundation, chaired by May, was created to serve the community contributing to organizations like Go Forward Pine Bluff, UAPB, schools, food pantries and church ministries, just to name a few.

Makris played a huge role in the creation of GFPB, when he approached May, at the Simmons First Foundation, in 2016 about facilitating an effort to address the challenges facing Pine Bluff, providing $300,000 from Simmons Bank to develop a strategic plan.

To date, GFPB officials state that 83% of that plan has been started or completed.

In Washington's resolution, it states Makris has achieved some of the highest accolades in his career.

"Pine Bluff is one of his dad's loves," Makris' son, George III, said. "It has served to really drive him to help it succeed, and that's a huge part of his story."

The resolution also reads that Makris is a well-respected member of the community and that the proclamation is offered "in the highest honor" to a man who has dedicated his life and career to making a difference and serving others.

Joined by his family and humbled by the recognition, Makris said he was honored.

"Pine Bluff has been my home my entire life," he said. "What this community was some time ago -- it can be again."