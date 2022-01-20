Windstream expands broadband service

Windstream Holdings Inc. announced Tuesday that its broadband service is continuing to expand, adding more than 55,000 customers last year and reaching its 15th consecutive quarter of consumer broadband growth.

The Little Rock-based company said its broadband unit, Kinetic, also extended gigabit services by 523,000 locations and now reaches 1.1 million locations, or 20% of its footprint.

"When we announced our aggressive $2 billion investment in fiber deployment, we knew that our customers both wanted and needed this technology," said Kinetic President Jeff Small. "Our network investments, supported by our best-of-breed customer service, are driving strong customer growth."

Windstream released the broadband updates but no longer is required to report earnings to the public since it was acquired by private equity investors in 2020.

Kinetic provides broadband service through a fiber network to homes and businesses in 18 states, including Arkansas.