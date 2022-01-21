Calendar 01-21-22

Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Friday, Jan. 21

Courthouse will remain closed this week

The Jefferson County Courthouse will remain closed through Friday due to covid and will reopen on Monday, Jan. 24. The county road department will also be closed this week due to covid, according to a news release. The courthouse was closed to the public last week because of a spike in covid infections and to sanitize the facility, officials said.

Candidate announcements now accepted

1890 Scholars program seeks applicants

The application deadline for the U.S. Department of Agriculture/1890 National Scholars Program has been extended to Feb. 15, said Belinda Demmings Bell, USDA liaison for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. The program awards scholarships to students at historically black land-grant universities. High school seniors entering their freshman year of college and rising college sophomores and juniors are eligible to apply. USDA/1890 National Scholars receive full tuition towards a bachelor's degree, books and the cost of room and board, Bell said. During the summer months while in college, the students will receive an internship with a USDA agency, including employee benefits. After graduation, all USDA/1890 National Scholars are employed by their selected agency and must commit to at least one year of service to USDA for each year of financial assistance provided. To learn more about eligibility and to access the application packet, visit https://www.usda.gov/partnerships/1890NationalScholars.

Beginning Saturday, Jan. 22

SEA concert group hosts performances

The Southeast Arkansas Concert Association 2021-22 season returns to live events at the University of Arkansas at Monticello (UAM) Fine Arts Center. The association will host Tuba Skinny on Jan. 22 at 7 p.m. and the Little Mermaid, the annual musical, will be held March 7-12 with 13 shows at the center. Details: https://searkconcert.org or Facebook.

ASC to host CrEATe Lab cooking series

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., to host its CrEATe Lab nutritious cooking series with eight new sessions. Students ages 10-17 will learn with Faith Anaya, owner of Little Rock cooking school Kids Cook! Class runs from 1-3 p.m. Saturdays, Jan. 22, 29, Feb. 5, 12, 19, 26, March 5, 12. The cost is $35 for all eight sessions. CrEATe Lab includes hands-on cooking, gardening and shopping. For more information, contact ASC Education Programs Manager Shakeelah Rahmaan at srahmaan@asc701.org or call 870-536-3375. To register visit, asc701.org/create-lab. This event is sponsored by the Arkansas Out of School Network.

Beginning Sunday, Jan. 23

One Pine Bluff Praying

services set

One Pine Bluff Praying Together services are held at area churches in the months with five Sundays, according to a city spokesman. The community is invited to attend services from 6-7 p.m. Sundays on the following dates: Jan. 23 – Grace Evangelical Baptist Church, 4210 E. Ohio St.; and Jan. 30 – Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church – 2008 Vaugine St. For details or to host a service, contact Mary Liddell at (870) 643-2383 or Marylddll@yahoo.com.

Monday, Jan. 24

A&P panel to meet

The Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Finance Committee will meet at noon Jan. 24 at the offices of the A&P Commission, 623 S. Main St. Interested participants are asked to inform the office if they plan to attend, according to a news release. The agenda includes A&P financials, Civic Auditorium Complex Commission financials, and an audit engagement letter addendum. Details: bbrown@explorepinebluff.com.

Federal retirees meeting canceled

Because of the surge of covid-19, the meeting has been cancelled for the National Association of Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) Chapter 287. The meeting had been planned for Jan. 24, according to a news release.

Through Monday, Jan. 24

Applications for 2022

Governor's School open

Student applications are open for the 2022 Arkansas Governor's School. The deadline to apply is Jan. 24. Arkansas Tech University at Russellville will host the 43rd AGS July 5 through Aug. 1, according to a news release. AGS serves approximately 400 students during the summer before their senior year in high school. Eligible students interested in attending should inquire with their school counselors about the nomination process. Information is also available at www.atu.edu/ags by sending an e-mail to ags@atu.edu.

Blue & You Fitness

Challenge deadline set

The community is invited to join Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield, the Arkansas Department of Human Services and the Arkansas Department of Health in building a healthier Arkansas through the 2022 Blue and You Fitness Challenge. The team registration deadline is Jan. 24. Individuals can then join a team Feb. 1-28. During the challenge, participants will log their daily activity in the Wellable app to earn points for their team or sync fitness devices and allow it upload the data for them. The Blue & You Fitness Challenge runs from March 1 through May 31, according to a news release. Details: https://blueandyoufitnesschallenge-ark.com/

Tuesday, Jan. 25

Civic panel sets conference call

A conference call meeting will be held at noon Jan. 25 for the Civic Auditorium Complex Commission. Those interested in joining the conference call should contact the Pine Bluff Convention Center at (870) 536-7600 or email tlrash@pinebluff.com. Participants will be emailed details, according to a news release.

Ivy Center announces plans

The Ivy Center for Education Inc. will host an event Jan. 25 at 10 a.m. Ivy Center Board members and the UAMS South Central representative will speak to Pine Bluff High School students about "Let's Talk About Excellence!" (Covid rules will be in place at this in-person presentation.) For more information including the Zoom link information, go the Ivy Center for Education's Facebook page or send an email to mattie1908@gmail.com.

Wednesday, Jan. 26

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Thursday, Jan. 27

Little Rock VA sets next

virtual claims clinic

The Little Rock Veterans Affairs Regional Office will hold its monthly virtual claims clinic for veterans from 4-6 p.m. Jan. 27. To reserve a time to speak with a VA benefits representative, participants should call (501) 370-3829 before 5 p.m. Jan. 26, according to a news release. For details about VA's benefits, go to http://benefits.va.gov/benefits/ or call 800-827-1000.

Lt. Governor to speak at GOP meeting

Arkansas Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin will be the guest speaker for the next meeting of the Jefferson County Republican Committee. The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Jan. 27 at Larry's Pizza, 4900 Dollarway Road, at White Hall, according to a news release from David L. Singer, county GOP chairman.

The Links to host virtual session

The Pine Bluff Chapter of The Links Inc. invites the community to attend "Preparing for the Business World: Empowering Success" on Zoom at 7 p.m. Jan. 27. This is the final session of the Preparing our Community for Success virtual series. The event will provide information to empower people professionally and personally, according to a news release. The presenters are Glenda Swain, Trudy Redus, Brian Thomas, and Tracy Knowlton. The Zoom link is https://zoom.us/j/94423877911?pwd=Q0ExQ2N5WTRDeHNLTlFkWDh6OW9GUT09 with meeting ID: 944 2387 7911 and passcode: 692876. To call, dial by location to +1 646 558 8656 US (New York.)

Parole Board meeting set

The Arkansas Parole Board will meet at 9 a.m. Jan. 27 in the Richard Lee Richardson Auditorium, 1302 Pike Ave., Suite B149, at North Little Rock. The full calendar of hearings and meetings can be found on the board's website under Meeting Information and Hearings & Board Schedule. Details: https://doc.arkansas.gov/parole-board/meeting-information/hearings-board-schedule/ or (501) 682-3850.

Through Friday, Jan. 28

White Hall Library sets art deadline

The White Hall Library is seeking submissions for its Tiny Art Show. Participants must return their work to the library by Jan. 28 to be part of the show which runs through February. All art will be returned to the artist, according to a news release. Details: Ellen Bauer, White Hall Library branch manager, (870) 247-5064.

Small Works art on display

The Arkansas Arts Council will host the 2022 Small Works on Paper touring artists exhibition at Mosaic Templars Cultural Center at Little Rock through Jan. 28. The display features 28 artists, including Rashawn Penister of Pine Bluff and Crystal Jennings of Rison, according to a news release. Details: https://www.arkansasheritage.com/arkansas-art-council/aac-programs/small-works-on-paper.

Saturday, Jan. 29

City set to host New Year's cleanup

The community is invited to participate in the Pine Bluff 2022 New Year Community Cleanup from 8 a.m. to noon Jan. 29. Participants should meet at the Martin Luther King Jr. Park at 8 a.m. to receive supplies and sign up for clean-up sites. Volunteers will also need to provide their own transportation to the sites throughout the city. The cleanup is an effort to start the new year out right with a cleaner city, according to a news release. Details: mayor's office, (870) 730-2004.

Through Saturday, Jan. 29

ASC hosts exhibition

Beyond Labels | Más Allá De Las Etiquetas

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is hosting "Beyond Labels | Más Allá De Las Etiquetas by Virmarie DePoyster," a portrait exhibition. DePoyster is a bilingual Puerto Rican artist interested in bringing communities together through art. This exhibition will run through Jan. 29.

Monday, Jan. 31

USDA/1890 scholars

program application

deadline set

Sunday, Feb. 6

Businesswoman to give braid supplies to you

Pine Bluff businesswoman Dominique Akins will give away 50 hair braiding starter kits to young women in the community Sunday, Feb. 6. A Pine Bluff native, Akins is a licensed cosmetologist and currently a student instructor at Paul Mitchell The School-Little Rock, according to a news release. To receive a kit, participants should send an email telling their first name and first initial of their last name to scl.dominique@gmail.com. Details: Facebook page of Peaky Braids and Natural Hair Care.

Thursday, Feb. 10

Waterfowler Hall of Fame postpones ceremony

The Arkansas Waterfowler Hall of Fame will host its induction ceremony at 6 p.m. Feb. 10 at Chenal Country Club at Little Rock. The event benefits the Museum of the Arkansas Grand Prairie at Stuttgart, which houses the Hall of Fame. The ceremony will highlight honorees from the classes of 2020 and 2021, according to a news release. Details: grandprairiemuseum.com or waterfowlerhof.com.

Tuesday, Feb. 15

New deadline set for 1890 Scholars program

Through Tuesday, Feb. 15

Blue & You accepts grant applications

Schools, universities, government agencies and nonprofit groups around the state could receive funds to further their work. The Blue & You Foundation for a Healthier Arkansas is accepting applications for mini grants. Agencies can request up to $2,000. The foundation is updating the mini grant program to focus on supporting organizations battling food insecurity, implementing public health initiatives in schools or needing emergency response equipment, according to a news release. Applications for 2022 grants should be submitted to the Blue and You Foundation by Feb. 15. To submit an application or for details visit https://blueandyoufoundationarkansas.org.