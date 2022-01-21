Today

MLK WEEK FIRESIDE CHAT — Featuring Joey Potts, program director at the Sebastian County Crisis Stabilization Unit, noon, fireplace of the Campus Center, University of Arkansas at Fort Smith. Free. Email Rachel.Putman@uafs.edu. CHEF’S TABLE — “In American Waters,” 6 p.m., Eleven at Crystal Bridges Museum. $99. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Saturday

FRIENDS’ BOOK SALE — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 22 & 1-5 p.m. Jan. 23, in the lobby at Fayetteville Public Library. faylib.org.

SUPER SATURDAY — Chinese New Year Celebration, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library Event Center. Free. faylib.org.

CB BABIES — Set for 10 a.m. at Crystal Bridges Museum has been canceled. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org .

DROP-IN ARTMAKING — 1-4 p.m., Estes Room at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org .

WINTER BOTANY — 2 p.m., Willard and Pat Walker Community Room at Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

SONA: ‘PHOENIX ASCENDING’ — 7:30 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $35-$57. sonamusic.org.

Sunday

DROP-IN ARTMAKING — 1-4 p.m., Estes Room at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org .

On Show

“THE LOST HIGHWAY” — A collection of sculptures of the mom-and-pop businesses the interstate bypassed, by David Malcolm Rose, through Jan. 30, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. 784-2787 or fsram.org.

“IN AMERICAN WATERS: THE SEA IN AMERICAN PAINTING” — Including works by Georgia O’Keeffe, Amy Sherald, Kay WalkingStick, Norman Rockwell, Hale Woodruff, Paul Cadmus, Thomas Hart Benton, Jacob Lawrence, Valerie Hegarty, Stuart Davis and many more, through Jan. 31, Crystal Bridges Museum. $12. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.