HS schedule

NOTE Several games may be postponed because of covid-19 concerns.
6A-CENTRAL
Bryant at Cabot
Fort Smith Northside
at North Little Rock
Little Rock Catholic/Mount St. Mary
at Little Rock Southwest
Little Rock Central at Conway
6A-WEST
Bentonville at Rogers
Fayetteville at Springdale
Rogers Heritage at Bentonville West
Springdale Har-Ber
at Fort Smith Southside
5A-Central
Beebe at Sylvan Hills
Jacksonville at Little Rock Christian
Little Rock Hall at Maumelle
Little Rock Parkview at Benton
5A-EAST
Marion at Greene County Tech
Nettleton at Batesville
Searcy at Jonesboro
West Memphis at Paragould
5A-SOUTH
Hot Springs Lakeside at Texarkana
Lake Hamilton at El Dorado
Sheridan at Pine Bluff
White Hall at Hot Springs
5A-WEST
Greenbrier at Alma
Greenwood at Mountain Home
Russellville at Siloam Springs
Vilonia at Van Buren
4A-1
Berryville at Prairie Grove
Gravette at Harrison
Huntsville at Gentry
Pea Ridge at Shiloh Christian
4A-3
Highland at Blytheville*
Jonesboro Westside at Trumann*
Pocahontas at Southside Batesville
Valley View at Brookland*
4A-4
Dardanelle at Clarksville
Ozark at Heber Springs
Subiaco Academy at Pottsville*
4A-5
Forrest City at Pulaski Academy
Joe T. Robinson at Stuttgart
Lonoke at eStem
Mills at Wynne
4A-7
Arkadelphia at De Queen
Bauxite at Hope
Fountain Lake at Mena
Malvern at Nashville
4A-8
Magnolia at Hamburg
Monticello at Warren
Watson Chapel at Crossett
3A-1
Bergman at Elkins
Green Forest at Greenland
Valley Springs at West Fork
3A-2
Bald Knob at Riverview
Clinton at Harding Academy
Newport at Rose Bud
Pangburn at Mountain View
3A-3
Hoxie at Manila*
Hoxie at Osceola#
Gosnell at Walnut Ridge*
Piggott at Harrisburg*
Rivercrest at Osceola*
3A-4
Cossatot River at Charleston
Hackett at Danville
Waldron at Paris
3A-6
Episcopal Collegiate
at Central Ark. Christian
Jacksonville Lighthouse at Dollarway
LISA Academy West
at Helena-West Helena
Palestine-Wheatley at DeWitt
3A-7
Genoa Central at Ashdown
Glen Rose at Prescott
3A-8
Camden Harmony Grove at Dumas
McGehee at Lake Village
Smackover at Drew Central
2A-1
Arkansas Arts at Eureka Springs
Cotter at Decatur
Life Way Christian at Flippin
2A-2
Cedar Ridge at Midland
Sloan-Hendrix at Salem
Tuckerman at Melbourne#
Tuckerman at White Co. Central*
2A-3
Bay at Riverside
Buffalo Island Central
at Marmaduke
Cross County at Rector
Earle at East Poinsett County
2A-4
Johnson Co. Westside at Acorn
Lavaca at Magazine
Mansfield at Future School
2A-5
Bigelow at LISA Academy North
Conway St. Joseph at Hector
Marshall at Conway Christian
Quitman at South Side Bee Branch
2A-6
Des Arc at Hazen
Carlisle at KIPP Delta
England at Barton
Marianna at McCrory
2A-8
Gurdon at Junction City
Hampton at Bearden
Spring Hill at Fordyce
1A-1 EAST
Lead Hill at Kingston
1A-1 WEST
Thaden at County Line
1A-2
Concord at Shirley
Rural Special at Timbo
West Side Greers Ferry at Viola
1A-3
Crowley's Ridge Academy
at Maynard
1A-4
Sacred Heart at Guy-Perkins
1A-5
Augusta at Brinkley
Bradford at Marvell-Elaine
1A-7
Blevins at Oden
Kirby at Ouachita
1A-8
Dermott at Hermitage
Emerson at Bradley
Strong at Taylor
Nonconference
Haas Hall Fayetteville at Alpena
Horatio at Legacy Academy
Izard County at Magnet Cove
Melbourne at Dierks*
Mount Ida at Cutter-Morning Star
Nevada at Foreman
NW Ark. Classical
at Fayetteville Christian
Scott Charter at Abundant Life
*Boys only
#Girls only