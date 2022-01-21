HS schedule

NOTE Several games may be postponed because of covid-19 concerns.

6A-CENTRAL

Bryant at Cabot

Fort Smith Northside

at North Little Rock

Little Rock Catholic/Mount St. Mary

at Little Rock Southwest

Little Rock Central at Conway

6A-WEST

Bentonville at Rogers

Fayetteville at Springdale

Rogers Heritage at Bentonville West

Springdale Har-Ber

at Fort Smith Southside

5A-Central

Beebe at Sylvan Hills

Jacksonville at Little Rock Christian

Little Rock Hall at Maumelle

Little Rock Parkview at Benton

5A-EAST

Marion at Greene County Tech

Nettleton at Batesville

Searcy at Jonesboro

West Memphis at Paragould

5A-SOUTH

Hot Springs Lakeside at Texarkana

Lake Hamilton at El Dorado

Sheridan at Pine Bluff

White Hall at Hot Springs

5A-WEST

Greenbrier at Alma

Greenwood at Mountain Home

Russellville at Siloam Springs

Vilonia at Van Buren

4A-1

Berryville at Prairie Grove

Gravette at Harrison

Huntsville at Gentry

Pea Ridge at Shiloh Christian

4A-3

Highland at Blytheville*

Jonesboro Westside at Trumann*

Pocahontas at Southside Batesville

Valley View at Brookland*

4A-4

Dardanelle at Clarksville

Ozark at Heber Springs

Subiaco Academy at Pottsville*

4A-5

Forrest City at Pulaski Academy

Joe T. Robinson at Stuttgart

Lonoke at eStem

Mills at Wynne

4A-7

Arkadelphia at De Queen

Bauxite at Hope

Fountain Lake at Mena

Malvern at Nashville

4A-8

Magnolia at Hamburg

Monticello at Warren

Watson Chapel at Crossett

3A-1

Bergman at Elkins

Green Forest at Greenland

Valley Springs at West Fork

3A-2

Bald Knob at Riverview

Clinton at Harding Academy

Newport at Rose Bud

Pangburn at Mountain View

3A-3

Hoxie at Manila*

Hoxie at Osceola#

Gosnell at Walnut Ridge*

Piggott at Harrisburg*

Rivercrest at Osceola*

3A-4

Cossatot River at Charleston

Hackett at Danville

Waldron at Paris

3A-6

Episcopal Collegiate

at Central Ark. Christian

Jacksonville Lighthouse at Dollarway

LISA Academy West

at Helena-West Helena

Palestine-Wheatley at DeWitt

3A-7

Genoa Central at Ashdown

Glen Rose at Prescott

3A-8

Camden Harmony Grove at Dumas

McGehee at Lake Village

Smackover at Drew Central

2A-1

Arkansas Arts at Eureka Springs

Cotter at Decatur

Life Way Christian at Flippin

2A-2

Cedar Ridge at Midland

Sloan-Hendrix at Salem

Tuckerman at Melbourne#

Tuckerman at White Co. Central*

2A-3

Bay at Riverside

Buffalo Island Central

at Marmaduke

Cross County at Rector

Earle at East Poinsett County

2A-4

Johnson Co. Westside at Acorn

Lavaca at Magazine

Mansfield at Future School

2A-5

Bigelow at LISA Academy North

Conway St. Joseph at Hector

Marshall at Conway Christian

Quitman at South Side Bee Branch

2A-6

Des Arc at Hazen

Carlisle at KIPP Delta

England at Barton

Marianna at McCrory

2A-8

Gurdon at Junction City

Hampton at Bearden

Spring Hill at Fordyce

1A-1 EAST

Lead Hill at Kingston

1A-1 WEST

Thaden at County Line

1A-2

Concord at Shirley

Rural Special at Timbo

West Side Greers Ferry at Viola

1A-3

Crowley's Ridge Academy

at Maynard

1A-4

Sacred Heart at Guy-Perkins

1A-5

Augusta at Brinkley

Bradford at Marvell-Elaine

1A-7

Blevins at Oden

Kirby at Ouachita

1A-8

Dermott at Hermitage

Emerson at Bradley

Strong at Taylor

Nonconference

Haas Hall Fayetteville at Alpena

Horatio at Legacy Academy

Izard County at Magnet Cove

Melbourne at Dierks*

Mount Ida at Cutter-Morning Star

Nevada at Foreman

NW Ark. Classical

at Fayetteville Christian

Scott Charter at Abundant Life

*Boys only

#Girls only