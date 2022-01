Central Arkansas women vs. Liberty

WHEN 1 p.m. WHERE Farris Center, Conway RECORDS UCA 6-9, 1-3 ASUN; Liberty 16-2, 4-1 SERIES UCA leads 1-0 TV None RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, in Conway INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

CENTRAL ARKANSAS

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Randrea Wright, 5-7, Fr. 8.3 2.9 G Gloria Fornah 5-10, Fr. 3.9 3.7 G Savanna Walker 5-7, Sr. 4.6 1.3 F Lucy Ibeh 6-0, Jr. 15.4 10.9 F Hannah Langhi 6-2, Sr. 11.4 5.6

COACH Sandra Rushing (173-117 in 10th season at UCA, 576-373 in 32nd season overall)

LIBERTY

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Priscilla Smeenge, 6-0, Sr. 6.1 2.7 G Dee Brown, 5-9, Jr. 7.1 5.7 G Kennedi Williams, 5-7, So. 4.7 1.3 F Bridgette Rettstatt, 6-2, Sr. 11.1 6.6 C Mya Berkman, 6-3, Jr. 12.8 7.2

COACH Carey Green (511-205 in 23rd season at Liberty and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UCA Liberty 54.9 Points for 66.7 60.9 Points against 50.3 +5.8 Rebound margin +13.1 -5.6 Turnover margin -0.8 39.1 FG pct. 44.5 25.0 3-pt pct. 31.0 67.7 FT pct. 68.1

CHALK TALK The Sugar Bears may again be without top scorer and rebounder,Lucy Ibeh. Ibeh missed Wednesday’s game against Jacksonville State dealing with an injury from the Lipscomb game and a non-covid illness, according to spokesman Ryan Thiele. Thiele disclosed the illness as “nothing serious,” but did not provide a timetable for Ibeh’s return. … Liberty center Mya Berkman is the most efficient shooter in the ASUN, with a 65.7% field goal percentage. That mark is second-best in the NCAA, behind Butler’s Celena Taborn (72.8%).