



• Pop star Adele was in tears in a video she released late Thursday as she broke news to her ardent fans that she was postponing her Las Vegas residency shows -- just 24 hours before the opening night. An emotional Adele blamed the coronavirus pandemic, citing infections among her team and delivery delays. "I'm so sorry, but my show ain't ready," she said in the video. "We've tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we've been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and covid. Half my crew, half my team are down with covid. They still are," she added, apologizing to fans who were traveling to watch her. "I'm gutted, and I'm sorry it's so last minute; we've been awake for over 30 hours now trying to figure it out, and we've run out of time," Adele said. "I'm really embarrassed." She promised all dates would be rescheduled. The British singer's Vegas show, "Weekends With Adele," was due to open Friday, the start of a residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace that was to run through April 16. Ticket prices ranged from a few hundred dollars to as much as $30,000 on resale sites, according to Forbes. In November, the 33-year-old singer released an emotive album, titled "30," with the first song "Easy on Me" shattering records on both Spotify and Amazon Music just a day after its release. Some fans, many of whom had traveled to Vegas in excited anticipation, reacted angrily. "I traveled all the way from Sydney Australia to see Adele tomorrow in Vegas. I spent thousands of dollars on this trip and now she canceled the night before. Very unprofessional and I am heartbroken," wrote one person on Twitter. "I am so crushed," wrote another.

• "Saturday Night Live" comics Colin Jost and Pete Davidson have bought a decommissioned Staten Island Ferry boat for $280,100 with plans to turn it into New York's hottest club. Jost and Davidson teamed up with comedy club owner Paul Italia on Wednesday's winning bid for the John F. Kennedy, a 277-foot vessel that shuttled commuters between the New York City boroughs of Manhattan and Staten Island (aka Richmond) from 1965 until it was taken out of service in August. Jost and Davidson, who both grew up on Staten Island, often joke about their home borough and its best-known mode of transport. "The Staten Island Ferry is definitely something iconic," Italia, a real estate investor and co-owner of the restaurant and comedy club The Stand, said Friday. "We wanted to figure out a way to save it and to do something special with it." Italia said transforming the 2,109-ton ferry into an entertainment venue will cost millions of dollars and won't happen anytime soon, adding "We were successful in acquiring the boat and making sure it didn't go into the scrapyard like the last two."





This photo shows "Saturday Night Live" cast member Colin Jost at the premiere of "Avengers: Endgame" in Los Angeles on April 22, 2019. (AP Photo)







This photo shows "Saturday Night Live" cast member Pete Davidson at the premiere of "Big Time Adolescence" in New York on March 5, 2020. (AP Photo)





