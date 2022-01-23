American Legion Post rebuilding in Bella Vista

BELLA VISTA -- The members of American Legion Post 341 are renewing their commitment to the Bella Vista community.

Post Commander Doug Grant said the chapter is alive and well, hoping to engage in the community and assist veterans.

"We want to be involved in the community like we used to be," Grant said.

The American Legion building, along U.S. 71 in Bella Vista, sold last year. The chapter, however, remains intact, and Grant said he plans to rebuild its membership.

Members meet on the second Monday of every month at 6:30 p.m. at New Life Christian Church on Riordan Road.

This spring Grant wants to set up an informational booth outside Allen's or Harps and recruit fellow veterans.

Membership guidelines have changed, and anyone who was honorably discharged is now eligible to join, Grant said. That could help the post add to its membership, he added.

As the post rebuilds, Grant said he hopes to reinstate the annual golf tournament, which was a mainstay for about 15 years.

He'd also like to bring back visits to the Veterans Home, just down from the VA Medical Center in Fayetteville, he said. In the past, schoolchildren made homemade cards, which members would then take to the home. Visiting and honoring veterans is so important and something he'd like to see back into action, Grant said.

He said he also would like to teach children about things such as flag etiquette. Members used to teach Cooper Elementary students about such subjects.

For now, the membership rolls have to be built. New members, especially younger ones, will revive and refuel this chapter, he said.

Grant said he is thankful for Bella Vista's support. One person in particular -- Steve Morrow, Allen's store manager -- is "extremely supportive of the veteran community," he said.

Being a good neighbor and giving back are immediate goals that Grant sees as achievable.

"We want to get back on our feet," he said. "We are still here and need your help."

For information about the post, contact Grant at 479-426-8723 or usaf7078@yahoo.com.