Club news: Genealogists, quilters, railroad fans meet

Calico Cut-Ups

The next guild meeting for the Calico Cut-Ups is scheduled for 1 p.m. Jan. 24 at St. Theodore's Episcopal Church, located at 1001 Kingsland Road in Bella Vista. Park behind the church on the lower level so as to leave the drive-through clear for loading and unloading.

The program for January is "Quilt Stories" presented by four members. They will tell the story of how they got started in quilting, their journey and show a few of their quilts. Guests are welcome for a $5 guest fee. This fee is applied to your membership if you choose to join our guild the same day you visit.

Information: calicocutups.com.

Genealogists

The Northwest Arkansas Genealogical Society will meet at 5 p.m. Jan. 24 at the Bentonville Public Library, 405 S. Main St. The meeting will be a roundtable discussion. Please bring genealogy questions or items to share. The public is welcome.

Information: (479) 271-6820.

Quilt Guild

The Quilt Guild of Northwest Arkansas will host a trunk show at the January meeting at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 27 at St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Springdale. Quilt Guild members Rose Lawrence, Melissa Belman, Mikki Stone and Betty Taylor will be showing their quilts.

Masks are required for attendance. Those who have been exposed to covid or are feeling ill should not attend. Come at 6 p.m. to sign up for upcoming classes and visit with other members. Guests are able to attend one meeting before they are asked to join.

The guild will host a Super Saturday Sew Day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 28 at the First Presbyterian Church in Rogers. Marty Stanchi will teach a class on "Making Project Bags." The class fee is $10 for members and $20 for nonmembers (if space is available).

Information: Email quiltguildnwa@gmail.com.

Railroad Club

The Sugar Creek Railroad Club will meet at 6 p.m. Jan. 27 at the A&M Railroad Museum, 306 E. Emma Ave. in Springdale. The club hosts train shows and events to support local charities, while preserving the national railroad heritage.

Information: sugarcreekrailroadclub.com.

Rotary

The Rotary Club of Fayetteville will meet in person at 11:45 a.m. Jan. 27 at Mermaids Restaurant in Fayetteville. The program will be hosted by Chris Buchnam, University of Arkansas men's cross country track and field head coach. Lunch is $15.

There will be a live Zoom offered for those who are not comfortable attending in person. Email the club for a link to the meeting.

Information: fvillerotary@gmail.com.

Christian Women

The Christian Women's Connection Brunch will be at 9 a.m. Feb. 9 at New Life Church, 103 Riordan Road in Bella Vista. The speaker will be Marcia Gillis on "Life's Healing Choices." The special feature will be by The Spice & Tea Exchange, "A Valentine Tea."

Breakfast is $10, and reservations and/or cancellations are essential by 5 p.m. Feb. 4.

This program is sponsored by Stonecroft Ministries.

Information: (479) 366-7562, text (479) 381-6516 or email djlong45@cox.net.

Civil War

The Bella Vista Civil War Round Table will meet at 7 p.m. Feb. 3 at the Bella Vista Museum, 1885 Bella Vista Way. The program will be presented by Steve Cottrell on the Battle of Carthage, Mo.

Cottrell is the co-author of the book "The Civil War in the Ozarks" and an employee of the Battle of Carthage Museum. He is a native of southwest Missouri and a graduate of Missouri Southern State College.

The Battle of Carthage was fought on July 5, 1861, and was one of the first major engagements of the Civil War. It was one of the key preliminary actions leading to the Battle of Wilson's Creek on Aug. 10, 1861.

The meeting is free and open to the public. Donations are accepted to help with the speaker expenses.

The purpose of the Bella Vista CWRT is to educate and stimulate interest in the period of history of the United States known as the "The Civil War," to promote historical, educational, and literary study and activities related to the Civil War, including events and circumstances related to the cause and effects of the war.

Information: (812) 899-2049 or email dkp55@ymail.com.

Sojourners 551

Arkansas Post 551 National Sojourners will meet at 1 p.m. Jan. 29 at the Masonic Lodge Washington 1, 1106 E. Masonic Drive in Fayetteville. There will be a meal at noon, with reservations required. All master Masons with military service are invited to attend.

Information: (479) 601-5539.