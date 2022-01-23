Court hearing set for CEO of U.S. Marshals Museum





FORT SMITH -- A court date has been set for the president and CEO of the U.S. Marshals Museum, who faces two felony charges.

A preliminary hearing for Patrick Weeks, 53, of Fort Smith is scheduled for Feb. 15, according to Sebastian County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Shue. Weeks was arraigned Dec. 30 on two counts of aggravated assault and was present with his attorney, Rex Chronister. He pleaded innocent.

Doug Babb, chairman of the museum's board, said Wednesday that the board decided Dec. 23 to put Weeks on administrative leave until the charges are resolved. However, Babb wouldn't comment on whether the leave is paid or unpaid.

Weeks was arrested Dec. 21 after two utility workers reported that he pointed a gun at them, according to police. He was released the following day from the Sebastian County jail on a $6,000 bond.

Weeks didn't respond to a message requesting comment Thursday. An employee at Chronister's law firm -- Chronister, Fields and Flake in Fort Smith -- said Thursday that the office has a policy of not commenting on pending cases.

In Weeks' absence, Babb said he has assumed day-to-day responsibility for coordinating progress with the Marshals Museum and Marshals Museum Foundation boards, as well as with their staffs.

The museum has still seen success in fundraising since Weeks' arrest, according to Babb. This has included about $35,000 in local gifts during that time, in addition to larger gifts and pledges.

Babb said the foundation has raised $44.8 million for its capital campaign, meaning it has a little more than $2.73 million left to raise to meet its campaign goal of $47.1 million.

"And we've already begun local, regional and national work to establish an endowment, a significant endowment, that will help support operations once we become operational," Babb said.

Babb said the museum signed a $7.8 million contract with Thinkwell, a Los Angeles company, in September to build the museum exhibits that will educate the public on different aspects of the U.S. Marshals Service in an interactive way. This step for the museum to open has been fully paid for.

The museum will announce a public opening date once the exhibits are substantially completed, Babb said. The museum's website states that building of the exhibits "should be completed" by late this year.

Babb said he believed that Weeks' arrest and ongoing court case won't affect the museum's plans.

"I've been involved in this project for 14 years," Babb said. "I've been the chairman for the last four years. I worked very closely with Patrick, so I know exactly what's going on, and we're not going to miss a beat."

Fort Smith voters rejected a proposal in March 2019 to levy a nine-month, 1% sales tax to fund the museum's completion. Construction on the main museum building, which consists of about 53,000 square feet at 789 Riverfront Drive along the Arkansas River, was completed in January 2020.

Two men told police Dec. 21 that they were fixing streetlights for Oklahoma Gas & Electric Co. at 3205 S. 28th St. when Weeks wouldn't allow them into his yard to make repairs, according to an arrest report from the Police Department. The men reported that they were sitting in their truck when Weeks approached them with a pistol and pointed it at them.

The men drove around the corner, but Weeks followed while pointing the pistol at them, the report states. They left the area and called police, according to the report.

Officers arrived about 3 p.m. and spoke with Weeks in his home, according to the report. They found Weeks sitting in a chair with a pistol that matched the utility workers' description of the weapon, the report said.

The museum hired Weeks in 2016. He previously served as head of the museum exhibit consulting firm Strategic Experience Solutions in Dublin, Ohio.



