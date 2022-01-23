Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus The Article iPad Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ASUN WOMEN

Liberty takes over, handles UCA women

by Adam Cole | Today at 2:26 a.m.

LIBERTY;M;FG;FT;O-R;PF;A;PTS

Rettstatt;22;4-5;2-3;1-3;2;2;10

Berkman;19;8-10;3-3;2-6;3;3;19

Williams;18;1-3;0-0;1-4;3;2;3

Brown;24;3-3;4-6;1-5;0;4;10

Smeenge;22;5-8;0-1;0-3;0;1;13

Lindstrom;9;1-3;0-0;0-1;3;0;2

Smuda;15;5-7;1-1;3-6;0;2;11

Iverson;12;0-0;1-2;0-1;2;0;1

Bailey;18;1-5;3-3;2-3;1;2;5

Hess;14;0-2;0-0;1-4;0;2;0

Hodges;13;2-2;0-0;0-0;1;0;5

Markova;6;0-1;0-0;0-0;0;1;0

Stallings;3;0-0;0-0;0-0;0;0;0

Peters;3;0-1;0-0;0-0;1;0;0

Team;;;;1-5;;;

Totals;200;30-50;14-19;12-41;16;19;79

PCT — FG 60.0, FT 73.7. 3-PT — 5-12. 41.7 (Smeenge 3-4, Hodges 1-1, Williams 1-1, Peters 0-1, Bailey 0-1, Lindstrom 0-1, Rettstatt 0-1). BL — 4 (Smuda 2). TO — 16 (Smeenge 3). ST — 3 (Smuda, Berkman, Rettstatt).

UCA;M;FG;FT;O-R;PF;A;PTS

Cody;23;2-7;0-0;2-3;3;1;4

Langhi;15;2-11;4-4;5-5;1;0;8

Wright;35;6-16;3-7;0-2;1;4;15

Fornah;21;0-2;2-2;0-1;5;1;2

Hudspeth;34;2-11;0-0;1-2;0;0;5

Ibeh;19;3-6;1-4;1-2;1;0;7

Walker;23;1-5;0-0;1-1;1;0;2

James;5;0-0;2-2;0-1;3;0;2

Perry;4;0-0;2-2;0-0;0;0;2

Balogun;4;0-0;0-0;0-0;1;0;0

Fowler;14;2-2;0-0;1-2;0;0;4

Team;;;;5-7;;;

Totals;200;18-60;14-21;16-26;16;6;51

PCT — FG 30.0, FT 66.7. 3-PT — 1-11. 9.1 (Hudspeth 1-8, Ibeh 0-1, Wright 0-2). BL — 3 (Cody 2). TO — 9 (Wright 4). ST — 9 (Ibeh 4).

Liberty……………………. 24 15 20 20 — 79

Central Arkansas…………………………… 8 14 15 14 — 51

Officials — Brannon, Nichols, Short

Attendance — 362

CONWAY -- The University of Central Arkansas women's basketball team quite literally had a tall task on its hands Saturday.

The Sugar Bears played host to Liberty, which boasts a roster with seven players 6-0 or taller. It also has a top-five defense in the country in points allowed per game (50.3) and opponent field-goal percentage (32.6%).

The Flames stuck to their guns, downing the Sugar Bears 79-51 at the Farris Center and extending UCA's losing streak to three games.

"In spurts, we played hard," UCA Coach Sandra Rushing said. "But when you're playing a team like Liberty, who's better; They're a better basketball team, and that's where we want to be. ... They're big, they shoot it well, they take care of the ball."

Central Arkansas (6-10, 1-4 ASUN) was shut down at the basket. The Sugar Bears' 18-of-60 mark from the field was its third-worst shooting performance of the season, and its 9.1% three-point percentage was also its third-worst mark showing.

Randrea Wright's performance was one of UCA's few bright spots. She finished with a team-high 15 points and had 4 assists and 2 steals.

"I love her heart and how she competes," Rushing said of Wright.

UCA's nine turnovers were their fewest in a game this season. It also pulled down more offensive rebounds (16) than Liberty (12) and grabbed nine steals.

Lucy Ibeh returned after a one-game absence against Jacksonville State on Wednesday. Ibeh, who was dealing with a non-covid illness, is at 100%, according to Rushing. Ibeh finished Saturday with 7 points, 4 steals and 2 rebounds.

Liberty (17-2, 5-1) had its most efficient shooting outing this season, making 30 shots on 50 attempts (60%). Fifty of Liberty's 79 points came inside the lane, and it grabbed 41 rebound's to UCA's 26. The Flames took hold early, finishing the first quarter with a 24-8 lead.

Five Flames finished in double figures, with Mya Berkman tallying a team-high 19 points. Berkman, who came into Saturday ranked second in the NCAA in individual field-goal percentage, tied her third-best scoring performance this season, previously scoring 21 on Jan. 5 against Stetson, and 24 on Nov. 13 against Ohio.

Priscilla Smeenge (13), Bella Smuda (11), Bridgette Rettstatt (10) and Dee Brown (10) joined Berkman as the nucleus of Liberty's scoring.

More News

 

Print Headline: Liberty takes over, hands UCA women

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT