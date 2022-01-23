Liberty takes over, handles UCA women

LIBERTY;M;FG;FT;O-R;PF;A;PTS

Rettstatt;22;4-5;2-3;1-3;2;2;10

Berkman;19;8-10;3-3;2-6;3;3;19

Williams;18;1-3;0-0;1-4;3;2;3

Brown;24;3-3;4-6;1-5;0;4;10

Smeenge;22;5-8;0-1;0-3;0;1;13

Lindstrom;9;1-3;0-0;0-1;3;0;2

Smuda;15;5-7;1-1;3-6;0;2;11

Iverson;12;0-0;1-2;0-1;2;0;1

Bailey;18;1-5;3-3;2-3;1;2;5

Hess;14;0-2;0-0;1-4;0;2;0

Hodges;13;2-2;0-0;0-0;1;0;5

Markova;6;0-1;0-0;0-0;0;1;0

Stallings;3;0-0;0-0;0-0;0;0;0

Peters;3;0-1;0-0;0-0;1;0;0

Team;;;;1-5;;;

Totals;200;30-50;14-19;12-41;16;19;79

PCT — FG 60.0, FT 73.7. 3-PT — 5-12. 41.7 (Smeenge 3-4, Hodges 1-1, Williams 1-1, Peters 0-1, Bailey 0-1, Lindstrom 0-1, Rettstatt 0-1). BL — 4 (Smuda 2). TO — 16 (Smeenge 3). ST — 3 (Smuda, Berkman, Rettstatt).

UCA;M;FG;FT;O-R;PF;A;PTS

Cody;23;2-7;0-0;2-3;3;1;4

Langhi;15;2-11;4-4;5-5;1;0;8

Wright;35;6-16;3-7;0-2;1;4;15

Fornah;21;0-2;2-2;0-1;5;1;2

Hudspeth;34;2-11;0-0;1-2;0;0;5

Ibeh;19;3-6;1-4;1-2;1;0;7

Walker;23;1-5;0-0;1-1;1;0;2

James;5;0-0;2-2;0-1;3;0;2

Perry;4;0-0;2-2;0-0;0;0;2

Balogun;4;0-0;0-0;0-0;1;0;0

Fowler;14;2-2;0-0;1-2;0;0;4

Team;;;;5-7;;;

Totals;200;18-60;14-21;16-26;16;6;51

PCT — FG 30.0, FT 66.7. 3-PT — 1-11. 9.1 (Hudspeth 1-8, Ibeh 0-1, Wright 0-2). BL — 3 (Cody 2). TO — 9 (Wright 4). ST — 9 (Ibeh 4).

Liberty……………………. 24 15 20 20 — 79

Central Arkansas…………………………… 8 14 15 14 — 51

Officials — Brannon, Nichols, Short

Attendance — 362

CONWAY -- The University of Central Arkansas women's basketball team quite literally had a tall task on its hands Saturday.

The Sugar Bears played host to Liberty, which boasts a roster with seven players 6-0 or taller. It also has a top-five defense in the country in points allowed per game (50.3) and opponent field-goal percentage (32.6%).

The Flames stuck to their guns, downing the Sugar Bears 79-51 at the Farris Center and extending UCA's losing streak to three games.

"In spurts, we played hard," UCA Coach Sandra Rushing said. "But when you're playing a team like Liberty, who's better; They're a better basketball team, and that's where we want to be. ... They're big, they shoot it well, they take care of the ball."

Central Arkansas (6-10, 1-4 ASUN) was shut down at the basket. The Sugar Bears' 18-of-60 mark from the field was its third-worst shooting performance of the season, and its 9.1% three-point percentage was also its third-worst mark showing.

Randrea Wright's performance was one of UCA's few bright spots. She finished with a team-high 15 points and had 4 assists and 2 steals.

"I love her heart and how she competes," Rushing said of Wright.

UCA's nine turnovers were their fewest in a game this season. It also pulled down more offensive rebounds (16) than Liberty (12) and grabbed nine steals.

Lucy Ibeh returned after a one-game absence against Jacksonville State on Wednesday. Ibeh, who was dealing with a non-covid illness, is at 100%, according to Rushing. Ibeh finished Saturday with 7 points, 4 steals and 2 rebounds.

Liberty (17-2, 5-1) had its most efficient shooting outing this season, making 30 shots on 50 attempts (60%). Fifty of Liberty's 79 points came inside the lane, and it grabbed 41 rebound's to UCA's 26. The Flames took hold early, finishing the first quarter with a 24-8 lead.

Five Flames finished in double figures, with Mya Berkman tallying a team-high 19 points. Berkman, who came into Saturday ranked second in the NCAA in individual field-goal percentage, tied her third-best scoring performance this season, previously scoring 21 on Jan. 5 against Stetson, and 24 on Nov. 13 against Ohio.

Priscilla Smeenge (13), Bella Smuda (11), Bridgette Rettstatt (10) and Dee Brown (10) joined Berkman as the nucleus of Liberty's scoring.