Local notes: Lord new president of Writers' Colony board

Writers' Colony

The Writers' Colony at Dairy Hollow has introduced the new president of the board of directors, Allyn Lord, author of several history and museum books who recently retired as the director of the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History.

Outgoing Board President Peggy Kjelgaard said about the appointment, "Allyn is a perfect fit for becoming our next board president. She has extensive experience with nonprofit organizations and has been on our Board of Directors since 2017. She knows us, believes strongly in our mission, and on top of all that, she loves to write!"

Information: (479) 253-7444 or writerscolony.org.

Hope Cancer

The Wellness Center for Hope at Hope Cancer Resources offers a yoga, meditation and fitness class for cancer patients and caregivers in person, via Zoom and YouTube.

Their team of counselors and social workers support cancer patients and their families every day with a focus on emotional health, no matter the circumstances.

A certified tobacco treatment specialist is available to support those looking to quit smoking with nicotine replacement therapy and counseling.

Those in need of medical supplies, liquid nutrition or durable medical equipment, such as shower chairs or walkers, are asked to reach out. Donations of new or gently used items are also accepted.

Information: (479) 361-5847 or hopecancerresources.org.

Art classes

The Community Creative Center is offering free art classes for those ages 62 and older from 1 to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning Jan. 25 and continuing through March 15.

Register online. The classes will be held at the center, located at 505 W. Spring St. in Fayetteville. Social distancing and masks are required indoors.

Information: (479) 571-2706 or communitycreativecenter.org.

CBCO

Community Blood Center of the Ozarks, a supplier of blood and plasma to patients at 44 area healthcare facilities, needs blood for local use. The organization reports a less than a three-day supply of type O Negative and A Negative blood, but all donations are needed to help build back reserves after the holidays. Blood drives around the CBCO service region serve a vital function in preserving the good health of our community.

Rogers area residents will have the opportunity to donate at the Rogers Community Blood Drive, which will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 24 at the Rogers Activity Center North Gym, 315 W. Olive St. in Rogers.

Successful donors will receive a soft, warm CBCO hoodie while supplies last.

Information: cbco.org/donate-blood or bco.org/56day.