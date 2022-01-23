NBA Arkansans

On active rosters through Thursday's games

PLAYER (CONNECTION) TEAMGGSFG-FGAPCT.3-3PAPCT.FT-FTAPCT.ASTSTLRPGPPG

Patrick Beverley (Hogs) MIN322899-24340.739-12531.242-6168.95.01.24.58.7

Daniel Gafford (El Dorado/Hogs) WAS4242167-24169.30-00.057-7873.11.00.46.49.3

Isaiah Joe (FS Northside/Hogs) PHI29036-10733.625-8130.915-1693.80.60.31.23.9

Malik Monk (Bentonville) LAL4011178-37347.785-20940.741-4983.72.30.73.112.1

Moses Moody (NLR/Hogs) GS26120-5933.94-3312.112-1580.00.30.11.02.2

Bobby Portis (LR Hall/Hogs) MIL3833225-46648.373-17042.958-7478.41.20.89.315.3

Austin Reaves (Cedar Ridge) LAL26056-11349.622-6334.925-2986.21.10.32.56.1

NOTE Please send an email to tpearce@adgnewsroom.com with additions or corrections to this list. To qualify, a player must have either gone to high school in Arkansas or have attended college in Arkansas.