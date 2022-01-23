New-to-state company aims to teach food businesses how to grow

When the coronavirus pandemic began ravaging the food industry in 2020, Cureate Chief Executive Officer Kim Bryden decided it was time to hit the road and explore the possibility of launching a hub office in America's heartland.

Bryden journeyed across nine states to assess the nature of the food-service industry, which she had seen wilt under the pandemic as restaurants were closed and workers thrown out of jobs.

After a stop in Northwest Arkansas, visiting with economic development officials and food-related entrepreneurs and vendors, Bryden decided the area was ripe for her company's offerings.

"When I got to Northwest Arkansas, I was overwhelmed by the amount of entrepreneurial spirit emerging from the area," she says. "It really shocked me."

Cureate, founded in Washington, D.C., in 2014, opened its first regional office in Bentonville last July and by the fall was offering courses to 10 area businesses that participated in an eight-week business development initiative that targeted food and beverage entrepreneurs.

Now, Cureate is preparing to start another cohort in February in a business-development initiative that offers support to chefs, bakers, farmers market vendors, food-truck operators, caterers and restaurateurs and bar owners. "We are completely open to anyone involved in the food-supply chain," Bryden said.

The application process closes today and the program begins Feb. 25 with an in-person session in Bentonville. The course is open to all Arkansas-based businesses in the food and beverage sector. Weekly sessions, lasting a few hours, will be conducted virtually after the opening and graduation is in April with a pitch competition to award $5,000 to the winner.

More information is available and applications can be submitted through 5 p.m. today at cureate.co/courses-nwa.

Forge Inc., a revolving community loan fund, provides financial support for the initiative.

Cureate will select 10 companies that have been operating for several years and ready to fully commit to expanding their business efforts. Courses are designed to help participants diversify their revenue streams and develop new sales channels.

"We're looking for the type of food entrepreneurs who are now ready to take that next step in their own growth," Bryden said. "We're looking for individuals who realize they need a community of support to take that leap."

In the first cohort, which ended in December, six of the participants were owned by women and six were operated by people of color. Five were from Fayetteville and the remainder were from Bentonville, Cave Springs, Eureka Springs, Farmington and Springdale. Bryden said the goal is to continue with that diversified approach.

A BIG SPLASH

Arkansas investors are preparing to make a major Splash in the state's car-washing space. Family-owned Splash Car Wash is finishing work on the nation's 10th largest car-wash facility at 15701 Chenal Parkway in Little Rock and plans to open eight more locations across the state.

Splash purchased the property in June 2021 and Bradford Gaines of Colliers of Arkansas is leading development of the Splash locations.

The Chenal facility will be 35,233 square feet with multiple amenities that include water-recycling systems and energy-saving motors.

"Because of the years of experience we have cleaning cars, coupled with the opportunities we've had to travel the U.S. and western Europe studying best practices, we are able to bring a unique and memorable experience to our customers," Paul Stagg, Splash founder and chief executive officer, said of the Little Rock development.

Splash says it plans to open additional facilities in Little Rock, Maumelle, Cabot, Conway, Bentonville, Greenbrier and Sherwood. Colliers is providing brokerage, development and facility management services for each location.

MINORITY BUSINESS GROWTH

The state office in charge of supporting minority- and women-owned businesses last year certified 33 new enterprises so they can take advantage of government contracting opportunities.

Arkansas now has 326 companies with official certification as a Minority- and Women-Owned Business Enterprise.

"Having the certification under their belt, combined with their ability to use it for their marketing advantage, definitely sets these businesses apart when competing for government contracts," said Esperanza Massana Crane, director of the state program run by the Arkansas Economic Development Commission.

Businesses certified by the program gain access to a statewide network of support services such as workshops, webinars, vendor classes and customized technical assistance that help them attract new customers and expand their operations.

The full list of certified companies can be found at arkansasedc.com/community-resources.

SUMMIT DIGS IN

Summit Utilities Inc. is sinking deeper into Arkansas now that it has acquired the gas operations and infrastructure of CenterPoint Energy.

The Colorado-based utility announced last week that it has added three Arkansans to the company's board of directors: Kelly Eichler, Kenny Gunderman and Benny Petrus. They join fellow Arkansan Kathy Alexander on the board, which now has the majority of its independent directors with ties to the state.

"At Summit, our customers, the communities we serve, and our team members are at the center of what we do," said Summit Chairman Henry Fayne. "With our newly expanded footprint in Arkansas and the addition of hundreds of new team members living and working in that area, it's critical that our board reflect those we serve and understand the important issues facing our customers today -- particularly as we work to transition all operations of our new assets from CenterPoint to Summit over the next 12 months."

Eichler is a member of the University of Arkansas board of trustees; Gunderman is president and chief executive officer of Uniti Group Inc.; and Petrus is a former speaker of the Arkansas House of Representatives and now serves as president and chief executive officer of Adams Fertilizer Equipment Co. in Dewitt.

Earlier this month, Summit finalized its acquisition of CenterPoint Energy's distribution assets in Arkansas, Oklahoma and the Texarkana, Texas area. The gas distribution systems included in the transaction serve about 525,000 customers in the three states.

