Ozark's Burns realizes dream, commits to Hogs

Ozark senior offensive lineman Brock Burns will be living the dream when he reports to Arkansas after committing to the Razorbacks on Sunday.

Burns, 6-4, 305 pounds, received a preferred walk-on offer on Tuesday and visited Arkansas on Saturday.

“I’m a Razorback, because it’s the best place to be on earth and has always been my dream school,” said Burns, who recorded 36 knockdown blocks and graded out at 98% this season. “I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else.”

A former Kansas commitment, Burns accumulated offers from Middle Tennessee State, Southern Arkansas, Southwest Baptist and Northeastern State during the recruiting process.

Burns was recruited by offensive line coach Cody Kennedy and assistant offensive line coach Ryan Yurachek.