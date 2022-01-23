Rick Lee's Oaklawn selections and analysis for Jan. 23

LEE'S LOCK W W Fitzy in the fourth

BEST BET Hot and Sultry in the ninth

LONG SHOT Chipofftheoldblock in the eighth

SATURDAY'S RESULTS 2-9 (22.2%)

MEET 53-174 (30.5%)

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $26,000, 1 1/16 miles, Arkansas-bred, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $20,000

WAR MUSIC*** is a lightly raced and improving filly with two sprint races under her belt, and she is taking a significant class drop while adding blinkers and Lasix. GOLD STRATEGY has been forwardly placed in two sprint races against better, and she is wearing blinkers for the first time and may lead a long way. JERI DAWN finished sixth in a two-turn maiden claiming route, and she should appreciate dropping into a restricted race.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

1 War MusicSantanaOrtiz2-1

5 Gold StrategyWalesHornsby8-1

8 Jeri DawnTohillAshauer20-1

7 Chai TeaCourtMartin8-1

4 MilliganmikeandmeCohenBroberg6-1

2 Courtney FayArrietaSmith5-1

11 Half ScoutGarciaCline6-1

3 War ShoesLopezPrather12-1

10 On a ShoestringHarrDixon12-1

9 Feminine AllureCanchariMcBride15-1

6 Courageous CappenBorelMcBride30-1

2 Purse $32,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $30,000

A REAL JEWEL** tired after chasing a fast pace in her local debut, but she is dropping in price and may be able to get to the front, which produces her best finishes. FIFTH RISK was compromised by a wide trip in a deceptive fourth-place finish at Turfway, and she appears to be working well for new and winning trainer Norman Cash. The concern is the today's rider has not been aboard on his four winners at the meeting. EMERALD PRINCESS broke her maiden in wire-to-wire fashion last season at Oaklawn, and she returns fresh following four turf races at Canterbury.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

2 A Real JewelRosarioAsmussen5-2

6 Fifth RiskCanchariCash7-2

5 Emerald PrincessGonzalezRobertson6-1

1 Little Bird FlashLopezPuhl12-1

3 Super Wonder GirlHiraldoWilliamson10-1

9 Off We GoGerouxFoster9-2

8 Dixie PennyCabreraSmith8-1

7 Guest in My HeartArrietaGarcia6-1

4 VerklemptPereiraHolthus15-1

3 Purse $27,000, 6 furlongs, Arkansas-bred, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, claiming $16,000

DUTCH TREAT** was beaten a diminishing neck at this level only two races back, and she broke a tad slow and raced wide when overmatched in an open optional claimer last week. TIGER BAIT crossed the wire only a length behind the top selection Dec. 19 after contesting the pace, and she is a two-time winner at Oaklawn. PROUD VICTORIA was a decisive winner at a higher level last April at Oaklawn, and she has recorded three encouraging works since a troubled return on opening weekend.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

8 Dutch TreatCohenDiodoro3-1

3 Tiger BaitHarrDixon9-2

6 Proud VictoriaGarciaMilligan6-1

10 Euro MeHiraldoMorse9-2

7 Superstar BeaVazquezRobertson8-1

2 Rose Marie BFrancoWilson8-1

5 My GraceTorresMoysey15-1

11 Mocha KissBaileyStuart10-1

1 B's Lil' BumblebeeArrietaMcKellar20-1

4 PresleyQuinonezCates12-1

9 Denali RocketTohillMartin15-1

4 Purse $44,000, 1 mile, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, starter optional claiming

W W FITZY**** was very good facing better last season at Oaklawn, and she is dropping in class following a third-place wet track finish in the Pippin. She has done her best running on fast tracks. BOBBIN TAIL won a restricted two-turn stake last summer at Prairie Meadows, and she is taking a class drop on the heels of a fifth-place finish in the Mistletoe. TURNSTONE has not raced since September, but she was a two-time winner last season at Oaklawn, and winning connections should have the late-running mare ready to go.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

6 W W FitzyCohenDiodoro5-2

4 Bobbin TailCabreraSmith6-1

7 TurnstoneSantanaOrtiz5-1

3 Sunny Isle BeachContrerasVance6-1

11 CatechismGarciaAnderson10-1

9 InvaluableArrietaHartman4-1

10 Miss ImperialPereiraHollendorfer20-1

1 ShabamVazquezRobertson15-1

2 IzzybellaHiraldoMoysey15-1

5 Teenage KicksFrancoHollendorfer15-1

8 DuplicitousGonzalezHawley20-1

5 Purse $25,000, 1 mile, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $6,250

COACH ADAMS** finished third in a similar spot last month, but he raced four-wide around both turns and never switched leads through the stretch. Expect more for new trainer Robertino Diodoro. LOVE NEST showed determination in a front-running victory last month while defeating the top selection, and he once again drew an inside post. DR. FORMAN has never finished worse than second in four races at the distance, and he possesses good speed and is taking a drop in class.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

10 Coach AdamsVazquezDiodoro7-2

2 Love NestCourtMoquett5-2

4 Dr. FormanHiraldoHolthus5-1

11 Something NaturalCabreraVillafranco4-1

5 MeistermindCohenMcKnight10-1

6 FlatoutjusticeFrancoMatthews15-1

3 So AliveLopezBarkley8-1

14 Blueridge TravelerLopezGarcia10-1

13 GamblerGarciaMilligan20-1

9 AltitoArrietaVance20-1

12 That's What I SayCanchariJacquot20-1

7 Splash for GoldGonzalezMason30-1

8 Major BrownHarrDonaldson30-1

1 Seek N JusticeBaileyLitfin30-1

6 Purse $84,000, 6 furlongs, fillies, 3-year-olds, maiden special weight

FIREWOLVES*** raced close to the pace when second in an unusually fast maiden race, and typical second race improvement will make her difficult to beat. PEACE PEDDLER went straight to the lead before tiring late in a solid third-place debut, and she may go the distance if she didn't care for the wet footing. XTREME GEM is a nicely bred filly who made a good impression in her debut last fall at Keeneland, and she makes her 2022 debut in blinkers and on Lasix.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

4 FirewolvesGerouxCox3-1

3 Peace PeddlerFrancoBaltas4-1

7 Xtreme GemCabreraRobertson5-1

8 Decade of DreamsVazquezDiodoro5-1

2 CampaigningSantanaAsmussen8-1

6 ZmudaContrerasHiles8-1

9 MuseRosarioMoquett8-1

5 TashaCanchariChleborad20-1

10 Madelyn's MagicHarrJones8-1

1 Most EmpressiveGonzalezBarkley20-1

7 Purse $32,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $20,000

ROAMING UNION** has not raced since scoring consecutive front-running wins at Saratoga, and he appears to be working well for a stable that has sent all of its starters out ready to win at the meeting. CANADIAN GAME rallied to third in his return from a freshening, and the eight-time winner is dropping in class and drew a favorable post. FIRST LINE may go favored based on his Kentucky and New York form, but he showed little in his local debut for trainer Mike Maker, and new connections must not be thrilled considering the significant drop in price.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

7 Roaming UnionGerouxCasse8-1

2 Canadian GameCohenMartin5-1

9 First LineGonzalezAmescua3-1

5 Knight's CrossCabreraOrtiz4-1

6 EskenforitArrietaHartman6-1

13 Bear OakWalesHornsby15-1

1 Venture ForthVazquezVillafranco8-1

11 Hooked a GoodwinFrancoPuhl20-1

12 Pepper PikeLopezSchultz20-1

8 MoroccoHiraldoCompton12-1

4 Coal TruthContrerasCompton12-1

10 Red AgainTorresShorter10-1

3 David's GemHebertGarcia20-1

8 Purse $101,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

CHIPOFFTHEOLDBLOCK** has finished in the exacta in 10 of 12 races at the distance, and the consistent finisher has landed in a field that figures to produce a fast pace. FULL AUTHORITY set a strong pace and was caught in the shadow of the wire in a tough-luck defeat, and he does not have to make the lead to run his best race. ONE FAST CAT earned a strong Beyer figure in a determined victory Jan. 1, and he switches to high percentage rider Florent Geroux.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

5 ChipofftheoldblockCourtLauer8-1

2 Full AuthorityContrerasCompton6-1

7 One Fast CatGerouxHiles9-2

3 HappymacRosarioAsmussen3-1

1 Edge to EdgeArrietaHartman4-1

11 Heart RhythmFrancoVance10-1

6 Manhattan UpGonzalezAmescua8-1

4 SubstantialHiraldoMoysey12-1

8 Blame J DVazquezGreen20-1

9 VulcanTorresContreras20-1

10 Shackleford's JoyCabreraLukas12-1

9 Purse $84,000, 6 furlongs, fillies, 3-year-olds, maiden special weight

HOT AND SULTRY*** rallied to second while well clear of third in her career debut, and she likely benefits from the racing experience and abundance of early speed types. LITTLE MOMBO contested a rapid early pace in a promising fourth-place debut opening day, and she recorded a strong 5-furlong work last week. HEARTYCONSTITUTION has eight weeks of swift works leading up to her debut, and trainer Joe Sharp saddled an upset maiden winner Jan. 1.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

3 Hot and SultrySantanaAsmussen3-1

5 Little MomboGerouxBauer10-1

1 HeartyconstitutionGarciaSharp15-1

2 ChesteretteGonzalezHone8-1

6 Comedy ActFrancoMorse6-1

9 BeguineArrietaPeitz7-2

10 Threave's CompanyQuinonezJones5-1

11 ScrippsCohenCasse10-1

7 BicameralTorresBaltas8-1

8 FivedconsciencenesPereiraLauer20-1

4 Majestic FreedomRosarioMaker12-1