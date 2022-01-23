SWAC WOMEN

SOUTHERN 76, UAPB 64

BATON ROUGE -- Southern placed four players in double figures, with Diamond Hunter leading the way with 17 points, as it controlled the second half to beat the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff at the F.G. Clark Activity Center.

Amani McWain had 14 points and Genovea Johnson tacked on 11 points for the Jaguars (7-10, 5-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference), who thwarted UAPB's size advantage inside by forcing 20 turnovers.

Nakia Kincey also had 10 points as Southern beat the Golden Lions for the seventh time in its past eight regular-season meetings.

Joyce Kennerson scored 12 points to lead UAPB (8-9, 4-3), which was down 32-24 at halftime but didn't have enough to complete a late rally in the second half. The Golden Lions pulled within 70-62 with two minutes left after trailing 64-47 at the 5:02 mark of the half. But Johnson's layup with 56.9 seconds remaining allowed Southern to regain momentum and sprint away.

The Golden Lions did hold a huge edge at the free-throw line, which helped them stay close. UAPB hit 25 of 37 free throws compared to 10 of 13 for Southern.