Time to slow these runaway freight trains

It is not spinning out of control, although it seems headed that way.

The college world of perspiring arts landscape is too slippery of a slope.

The transfer portal (free agency) and name, image and likeness, commonly known as NIL, were thrust upon the college sports scene with reckless random.

If there are rules, regulations or any sort of monitoring, they are living in dark shadows and now it is known the NCAA is giving up on governing them.

That became final last week when it was quietly announced that the NCAA was going to allow the divisions of college sports to draw up their own constitutions and would no longer live by that of the ancient and forever growing NCAA rules and regulations.

For weeks, maybe months, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey and Ohio University Athletic Director Julie Cromer have been working to get some guidelines for Division I.

As for the NCAA, it remains a highly respected organization with the world's largest and most successful basketball tournament.

Yet, its leadership under President Mark Emmert seems to have been lacking. When lawsuits were filed about NIL, the NCAA seemed to ignore them until the moment the Supreme Court ruled players should be compensated.

Which has led to chaos in recruiting.

The mere fact that it is being said that Texas A&M spent $30 million to acquire its latest recruiting class, ranked No. 1 with seven 5-star and 18 4-star commitments is outrageous.

Even if it isn't true, that's an outrageous amount of money to be in the same sentence with 18-year-olds who have never done their own laundry, let alone lined up against a Georgia defender or an Alabama offensive lineman.

NIL was meant for after athletes got to campus, not as a bonus to get them to attend.

There apparently is no financial cap. That's legal in the NFL but not colleges?

And the transfer portal is a nightmare.

There are certain times coaches can recruit, but an athlete can transfer any time they want and not sit out a year.

That one-year in timeout was a huge rule to help the athletes not jump ship but to grow up and adapt.

We live in a crazy enough world without our entertainment being turned upside down, too.

Indy, where the NCAA will continue to function, but is most likely about to get hit with a huge pay cut.

As the three divisions of college athletics and its leaders form a plan and a constitution, it needs to listen to coaches like Nick Saban but also Sam Pittman. Coaches like Mike Krzyzewski and Eric Musselman. Blue bloods and blue-collar workers.

College athletics needs rules, regulations and some form of control to keep it from spinning out of control.

There needs to be specific dates when players can announce they are leaving.

There needs to be some sort of fair pay for fair play. Does the Supreme Court think it is fair that an unproven quarterback gets a million dollars and the guys who block for him get some barbecue?

It does appear the biggest step to regain control of college athletics was taken last week when the NCAA approved the three divisions of college athletics write their own constitutions that will allow them to chart their future course.