Union County to shift early-voting site

EL DORADO -- The early-voting process in Union County will switch to a new site this year, the second such change that has been implemented since the coronavirus reached the county two years ago.

El Dorado officials agreed to a request by the Union County Election Commission to hold early voting for the 2022 primary and general elections in the El Dorado Municipal Auditorium. Early voting will be held in May.

Cliff Wright, chairman of the election commission, said officials were searching for an early-voting site that would accommodate voters around the county, with plenty of room for social distancing and parking.

In 2020, early voting for the general election was moved from its usual location in the Union County clerk's office at the county courthouse to 114 E. Elm St., a commercial building across the street. The move was made in response to the covid-19 pandemic.

The election commission has booked the auditorium for early voting for the primary election. Early voting will be held May 9-23 from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday. It will end at 5 p.m. May 23, the day before the preferential primary, nonpartisan general and school board elections.