Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus The Article iPad Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas
ADVERTISEMENT

Man, 51, dies after 2-vehicle wreck in Little Rock

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 10:54 a.m.
A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A 51-year-old man died after the vehicle he was riding in was rear-ended in Little Rock on Friday, police said.

Charles Shelton was a passenger in a 2012 Nissan headed north on Mississippi Street when the Nissan was rear-ended near Ohio Street by a 2003 Chevrolet, according to a preliminary crash report by Little Rock police. 

The two vehicles came to a stop in a yard, with the Chevrolet flipped onto its side, the report states. 

Police said Shelton was taken to Baptist Health Medical Center, where he died as a result of his injuries.

Conditions were clear and dry at the time of the crash, according to the report.

Preliminary figures indicate at least 20 people have died as a result of wrecks on Arkansas roads so far this year. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT