Man, 51, dies after 2-vehicle wreck in Little Rock

A 51-year-old man died after the vehicle he was riding in was rear-ended in Little Rock on Friday, police said.

Charles Shelton was a passenger in a 2012 Nissan headed north on Mississippi Street when the Nissan was rear-ended near Ohio Street by a 2003 Chevrolet, according to a preliminary crash report by Little Rock police.

The two vehicles came to a stop in a yard, with the Chevrolet flipped onto its side, the report states.

Police said Shelton was taken to Baptist Health Medical Center, where he died as a result of his injuries.

Conditions were clear and dry at the time of the crash, according to the report.

Preliminary figures indicate at least 20 people have died as a result of wrecks on Arkansas roads so far this year.