Super Quiz: Girls

1. Fergie sang "Big Girls Don't --------."

2. This group included Mel B., Melanie C., Emma, Geri and Victoria.

3. These girls are known for selling cookies.

4. Van Morrison song title: "------ Eyed Girl."

5. Cyndi Lauper sang "Girls Just Want to Have ----------."

6. The -------- Sisters consisted of June, Bonnie and Anita.

7. Translate "girls" to French.

8. Novel and film title: "The Girl with the ----------."

9. Title of an oil painting by Johannes Vermeer: "Girl With a ----------."

ANSWERS:

1. Cry

2. Spice Girls

3. Girl Scouts

4. Brown

5. Fun

6. Pointer

7. Filles

8. Dragon Tattoo

9. Pearl Earring