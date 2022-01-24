Super Quiz: Girls

1. Fergie sang "Big Girls Don't --------."
2. This group included Mel B., Melanie C., Emma, Geri and Victoria.
3. These girls are known for selling cookies.
4. Van Morrison song title: "------ Eyed Girl."
5. Cyndi Lauper sang "Girls Just Want to Have ----------."
6. The -------- Sisters consisted of June, Bonnie and Anita.
7. Translate "girls" to French.
8. Novel and film title: "The Girl with the ----------."
9. Title of an oil painting by Johannes Vermeer: "Girl With a ----------."
ANSWERS:
1. Cry
2. Spice Girls
3. Girl Scouts
4. Brown
5. Fun
6. Pointer
7. Filles
8. Dragon Tattoo
9. Pearl Earring