Watson Chapel wins 5th in a row

The year 2022 has been really good to Watson Chapel's boys basketball team.

Behind Antwon Emsweller's double-double and two other double-digit scorers, the Wildcats won their fifth straight game Friday night, 62-39 at Crossett, setting up a key showdown against Monticello for sole possession of second place in Conference 4A-8 on Tuesday in Pine Bluff.

Emsweller scored 17 points and had 10 rebounds for the Wildcats (11-7, 5-1 in 4A-8). Christopher Fountain added 15 points and 4 rebounds, Khamani Cooper had 13 points and 5 rebounds, and Hampton Hall tallied 8 points and 3 rebounds.

Crossett fell to 7-10 and 2-3.

Pine Bluff 54, Sheridan 41

At Pine Bluff, the Zebras (9-6, 4-0 in 5A-South) won their fourth straight game behind 14 points each from Troy'reon Ramos and Jordon Harris.

Courtney Crutchfield added 10 and X'Zaevion Barnett scored 9 for the Zebras, who won three games in as many days.

Justin Crews scored 24 points and Peyton Free had 12 for the Yellowjackets (10-6, 0-3).

Pine Bluff will visit Hot Springs Lakeside on Tuesday.

Hot Springs 73, White Hall 64

In Hot Springs, the Bulldogs (6-8, 1-2 in 5A-South) could not overcome the Trojans' 60% field-goal shooting and suffered their second straight defeat.

Jai'Chaunn Hayes and Jordan Rasberry each scored 16 points, and Keaton Stone added 15 points for White Hall, which shot 34% (23 for 68) from the floor and 12 of 17 free throws (71%).

GIRLS

Watson Chapel 45, Crossett 8

In Crossett, the Lady Wildcats' offense came to life in their second win of the season.

Keyundra Sanders scored 9 of her 18 points in the first quarter and Kha'leyce Cooper scored 10 points to lead Watson Chapel (2-14, 2-3 in 4A-8), which shut out Crossett 25-0 in the second half.

Watson Chapel will host Monticello on Tuesday.