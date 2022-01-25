Georgia DT commits to Hogs as PWO

Senior defensive lineman Randall Dennis Jr. has committed to Arkansas as a preferred walk-on after visiting the Razorbacks on Saturday.

Dennis, 6-3, 285 pounds, of Loganville (Ga.) Archer, has offers from Delaware State, Savannah State, Lehigh, Gardner-Webb and East Tennessee State. South Carolina and North Carolina are also showing interest.

His father was born and raised in Blytheville and is a big Arkansas fan.

“As I said before, it being where my dad is from was a factor and it felt like it was my only way to repay him for everything he’s done in my life, and for me to have an opportunity to compete at my dream school almost felt impossible," he said. "But Coach (Sam) Pittman made it happen and I wouldn’t want to play under anyone else.”

Dennis had 36 tackles, 3 sacks, 8 tackles for loss and 6 quarterback hurries in 2021.








