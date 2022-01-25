Sections
Little Rock VA to hold benefits clinic online Thursday

Today at 10:18 a.m.

The Little Rock Veterans Administration Regional Office will hold a virtual claims clinic on Thursday.

Arkansas veterans can schedule a virtual appointment by calling (501) 370-3829 by Wednesday to reserve a time to speak with a VA benefits representative the following day. The virtual sessions will be held from 4-6 p.m. Thursday.

VA Regional Offices provide financial help and other forms of assistance to veterans and dependents, including disability compensation; survivor’s benefits; pension and fiduciary service; education and training; vocational rehabilitation and employment assistance; life insurance coverage; and home loan guaranties. The VA also offers three presumptive disability conditions related to toxic exposure: asthma, rhinitis and sinusitis.

Additional information is available from the Little Rock VA Regional Office at (800) 827-1000 or at the following website: benefits.va.gov/benefits/





