Lowell man dies in fatal crash off I-49

ROGERS -- A Lowell man was killed Monday morning when the vehicle he was driving veered off the road, struck a concrete slab and was engulfed in flames, according to state police report.

Jesse L. McCombs, 39, was driving northbound on Interstate 49 at 9:30 a.m. when the vehicle exited the roadway to the right and proceed offroad for about 800 feet, a state police fatal accident report states.

The vehicle hit a concrete slab and a pole, leading it to turn over counter clockwise and land on its side. Flames overtook the vehicle as a result, according to the report.

Weather conditions were dry and clear at the time of the crash.



