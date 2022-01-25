NWA Fishing Report

Beaver Lake

A trio of wintertime lures are good choices for catching black bass.

Reese Jones at Hook, Line and Sinker recommends using crank baits, jerk baits or Alabama rigs. Fish may be shallow or deep. Good areas to try include points or rocky shorelines with some timber.

Anglers report catching crappie 10 to 25 feet deep with minnows or jigs around timber and brush piles. Try trolling for walleye with crank baits, jerk baits or night-crawler rigs. Average surface water temperature is in the high 40s to around 50 degrees.

Beaver tailwater

Guide Austin Kennedy said trout fishing is good with small spoons coated in Fire Gel. Drift fishing in a boat is the best way to fish. Trout are also biting Power Bait fished on light tackle.

Expect power generation at Beaver Dam on cold days creating high water and fast flows.

Lake Fayetteville

David Powell at the lake office said black bass are biting crank baits. A Model A Bomber is a good lure choice. Crappie are biting hair jigs but most fish are small.

Table Rock Lake

Focused Fishing Guide Service said crappie fishing is fair on the lower end of the lake. Try a small swimming-minnow lure around cedar trees, brush piles and community docks.

Fish for black bass along main lake points with crawdad crank baits, jerk baits, Alabama rigs or jig and pigs. Fish shallow and down to 18 feet deep.

Lake Sequoyah

No report. Crappie fishing is usually good during winter with hair jigs around brush and bridge pilings.

Bella Vista

Nick Gann at Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista reports black bass are biting jerk baits, jigs and Alabama rigs at all Bella Vista lakes. Trout fishing is good at Lake Brittany with Power Bait or small spoons.

Please note that fishing in Bella Vista is open only to POA members and their guests.

Swepco Lake

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs said black bass fishing is good with all type of soft plastic lures and swim baits. Try top-water lures at dawn and dusk.

Eastern Oklahoma

Stroud recommends fishing for black bass at Lake Eucha with jigs, Alabama rigs or jerk baits.

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation reports fair fishing for largemouth bass at Lake Tenkiller with crank baits, jigs and plastic worms. Fish around brush and docks. Crappie fishing is good with minnows or tube jigs around brush and docks.



