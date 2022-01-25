PREP FOOTBALL: Wells resigns Harrison post, but will remain at school

Joel Wells has served as a football coach for 35 years, including the past seven at Harrison, and he believes it's time to try something different.

Wells, 57, recently announced his resignation, but he will remain at Harrison as an assistant athletic director and serve as the school's golf coach. He announced his decision to the football team last week.

"I told them when I came here that I would give them five years," Wells said. "It turned out to be seven, but I felt it was the right time to step down. Nothing has happened here. I thought I have taken this program as far as I could, so now it's time to give somebody else a try.

"And golf is a passion of mine, and I appreciate the opportunity for the school to allow me to stay in the district. I've been a golf coach before, but it's definitely going to be a different speed than what I've been doing the last 35 years."

The Goblins compiled a 61-21 record overall and a 37-11 conference mark over the past seven years under Wells' guidance. That run included three consecutive 5A-West Conference outright championships from 2018-20, a fourth league title in 2017 as a result of a four-way tie for first place and a string of 22 consecutive conference victories.

Harrison finished 7-4 overall and 4-3 in 5A-West Conference play this season, and that included a 36-21 first-round playoff loss to eventual state champion Pulaski Academy. The Bruins have been the recent thorn in the Goblins' side by ending Harrison's season four of the past five years, including a 28-21 decision during the 2019 Class 5A quarterfinals at Garrison Stadium.

"It was a difficult decision, but I feel at peace with the decision," Wells said. "The worst part about leaving is these kids, when I think of the time I've been invested in them and the time they've invested in me. The effort they put out there is unmatched by anybody.

"But being able to rebuild this program will be the most gratifying part of my seven years here. I knew what this program was like when Coach Tommy Tice had it at its peak during the late 1990s and early 2000s. I think we have it back to that level, and that makes it rewarding."

Athletic Director Chris Pratt said the school's coaching vacancy has already drawn interest just one day after it was posted, but he has no immediate timetable on finding a replacement.

"We want to be thorough and find the right person," Pratt said. "There's going to be a lot of interest in the job, and it's a great job. It's a great place to be, and with the kids coming up in the football program, I believe it's going to remain a great job.

"I wish Joel would have remained the football coach, but I understand his situation. I'm glad to still have him here at Harrison and having him help in another capacity."