Woman’s body found in Saline County woods, authorities say

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 9:48 a.m.
Authorities are working to determine the identity of a woman whose body was found Monday in a wooded area in Saline County.

Investigators weren’t sure how the woman died, Saline County sheriff’s office spokesperson Capt. Ron Parsons said Tuesday morning. Authorities were first notified of the body’s discovery around 1:30 p.m., according to Parsons. 

The woman’s body didn’t appear to have any gunshot or stab wounds, authorities said, and was sent to the state Crime Laboratory to determine her identity and the cause of her death.

