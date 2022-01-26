Four die in crashes on Arkansas roadways

Four people were killed and another person was injured in accidents on Arkansas roads since Saturday, according to Arkansas State Police preliminary accident reports.

Eric Snider, 27, of Royal died shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 70 near Hot Springs when his 2007 Honda left the roadway and went into a ditch, where the vehicle rolled over multiple times before landing on its roof.

Justin Byers, 34, of Nashville was walking across Interstate 49 near Texarkana just before 1:30 a.m. Monday when he was struck by a 2012 Buick Regal, the report said.

Byers was pronounced dead at Wadley Regional Medical Center. The driver of the Buick, Warrent Dennis, 33, of Texarkana, was injured in the crash, the report said.

Jesse McCombs, 39, of Lowell died around 9:30 a.m. Monday on I-49 near Rogers when his 2017 Buick left the roadway and struck a concrete slab and pole before catching fire and burning up.

Tony McLelland, 45, of Center Ridge was killed around 10:30 Tuesday morning on Arkansas 9 near Center Ridge when his 1989 GMC Sierra went into a roadside ditch and struck an embankment.

McLelland was found dead outside near the rear of the vehicle.