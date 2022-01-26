Patterson to run for District 13 seat

BENTONVILLE -- City Council member Aubrey Patterson has announced she'll run in the Republican primary for the Arkansas House of Representatives.

She seeks to represent the newly created District 13 that includes neighborhoods in south Bentonville and west Rogers, according to a news release.

Patterson, 42, has been on the council since March 2018 serving in Ward 3, Position 1. As part of this role, she's served on the Airport Advisory Board and the Traffic, Signage and Safety Committee, according to the release.

She has a bachelor's degree in political science and a master's degree in teaching from the University of Central Arkansas. She's a family and consumer science teacher at Bentonville High School and is the instructor for the Pre-Educator Career Studies program. She also serves as the faculty adviser for Family, Career and Community Leaders of America, where she helps students develop leadership and communication skills, according to the release.

Patterson said she's seeking the seat because "her skills and experiences as a teacher, city council member, mother and conservative community leader uniquely position her to represent the people of District 13."

Patterson and her husband, Aaron, have lived in Northwest Arkansas for 19 years, raising their four children in Bentonville where they have been actively involved in the community and their church, according to the release.

"I want to be a voice for the people of Northwest Arkansas to help ensure the family values and conservative principles of our community are represented in Little Rock," she said.

Two other Republicans, both from Bentonville, have declared their candidacy for the District 13 seat: Greg Payne, an attorney; and Scott Richardson, director of technology for CEI Engineering Associates. No Democrat has announced in this district.

