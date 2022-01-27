Three Washington County judge hopefuls file finance reports; one candidate says no activity to report

Campaign finance limits

Act 1280 of 2021 sets limits on the amount of campaign contributions permitted in Arkansas. For the 2022 election cycle, contributions are limited to $2,900 per election.

Source: Arkansas Ethics Commission

FAYETTEVILLE -- Three announced candidates for Washington County judge have filed campaign finance reports for 2021 while a fourth says he had no activity to report.

Patrick Deakins of Springdale, Sharon Lloyd of Prairie Grove and Josh Moody of Fayetteville all filed reports. Mark Scalise of Fayetteville didn't file a report.

Deakins, Lloyd and Scalise have announced they are running as Republicans to replace County Judge Joseph Wood. Wood announced in May he is a candidate for lieutenant governor.

Moody is running as a Democrat.

Deakins, justice of the peace for District 5 in northeastern Washington County, reported receiving $2,006 in a loan from himself and his wife. Deakins reported $23,220 in total monetary contributions with $22,850 in itemized monetary contributions over $50 and $370 in nonitemized monetary contributions. He also reported $4,017.43 in total expenditures.

Deakins reported three contributions of $2,900 each and one of $2,800. Alisha Deakins, the candidate's wife, contributed $2,900, according to the report, as did John Backus of Springdale, owner of Backus Concrete, and Brenda Vassaur-Taylor of Fayetteville, an attorney. Joe and Kim Maynard of Fayetteville, who are listed as self-employed, contributed $2,800.

Michael Smith of Fayetteville, with Smith Two Way Radio, contributed $1,500, according to the report. Kristina Davis of Fayetteville, listed as self-employed, contributed $1,200. William Matthews of Springdale, with Matthews Management Co., contributed $1,000, as did Lance and Nancy Johnson of Springdale. Lance Johnson is justice of the peace for District 1.

Other justices of the peace or their spouses contributed to Deakins' campaign, according to the report. Roger and Lisa Ecke of Springdale contributed $300. Lisa Ecke is justice of the peace for District 6. According to the report, Jim and Candice Wilson of Fayetteville contributed $150. Jim Wilson is justice of the peace for District 14.

Lloyd, who is grants administrator for Washington County, reported $4,000 in loans from the candidate and her husband. Lloyd also reported receiving $3,040 in total monetary contributions and $325 in nonmonetary contributions. Lloyd reported $6,114 in expenses through the end of December.

Lloyd's largest contributions were $500 from Betty Yerger of Heber Springs and $500 from Dan and Tami Allred of Lowell, according to her report.

Moody, a teacher at the county's Juvenile Detention Center, reported he made a $500 contribution to his campaign and had no expenditures through the end of December.

Scalise, a Fayetteville attorney, said he had no contributions or expenses through the end of December and filed no report.

According to information from the Arkansas Ethics Commission, an annual report of 2021 contributions and expenditures was due by Jan. 18. For each year in which a candidate is not listed on a ballot for election, the candidate must file an annual report of all contributions received and expenditures made during that year, according to the Ethics Commission's 2022 reporting calendar for county candidates. This report covers all campaign activity through Dec. 31.

Washington County Clerk Becky Lewallen said her understanding of the law is for this period candidates with no contributions or expenditures aren't required to file reports.

Lewallen said the filing period for county offices begins Feb. 22 and ends March 1.

The county judge's salary this year is $123,615. The Quorum Court approved raising the pay for all county elected officials to the maximum allowed by state law as part of the 2022 budget. Under state law, county judges and sheriffs in class 7 counties -- Benton, Pulaski and Washington counties -- have a maximum salary of $137,349.