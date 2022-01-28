Auburn's big finish staggers Tennessee

AUBURN, Ala. -- Aicha Coulibaly had 26 points and Auburn scored 11 in a row late in a 71-61 upset of No. 4 Tennessee, ending the Lady Vols' nine-game winning streak Thursday night.

The Tigers (9-10, 1-7), the last SEC team to grab a league victory, built an 11-point halftime lead and closed strong. Tennessee (18-2, 7-1) came in as the lone SEC team with a perfect league record, but went six minutes without a field goal before a meaningless basket with two seconds left.

Coulibaly made 10 of 14 shots and had seven rebounds for Auburn, which had blown two consecutive fourth-quarter leads but took over in the end this time. The Tigers dominated the fourth 21-10.

Sania Wells added 13 points for Auburn, while Jala Jordan finished with 11 and Annie Hughes had 10. The Tigers were playing their third game in five days.

Jordan Horston led Tennessee with 21 points and eight rebounds, but also committed six of the team's 21 turnovers. Jordan Walker scored 17.

Auburn turned a 10-point first-quarter deficit into a 39-28 halftime lead. Jordan hit a three-pointer from the top of the key with four seconds left to give the Tigers their largest advantage.

Auburn scored the final nine points of the first quarter to cut a 10-point deficit to 17-16

Horston scored six consecutive points to punctuate a 12-0 run starting early in the third quarter to help give Tennessee back the lead.

Auburn's Mar'shaun Bostic hit a layup at the third-quarter buzzer to pull to 51-50. Then Auburn took over.

The Lady Vols are without center Keyen Green, who tore an ACL in last weekend's win over Georgia.

In other women's Top 25 games Thursday night, Aliyah Boston had 22 points and 12 rebounds and No. 1 South Carolina improved to 9-0 against ranked opponents this season with a 69-40 victory over No. 24 Mississippi. Boston had 15 points and four boards by the half. ... Emily Engstler scored 19 points to lead No. 5 Louisville to a 75-62 victory over Florida State. The Cardinals used a 10-0 run midway through the second quarter to break a 19-all tie. ... Naz Hillmon scored 20 points and became Michigan's career leader in rebounds as the No. 7 Wolverines beat No. 22 Ohio State 77-58. Hillmon surpassed Trish Andrew's record of 928 rebounds during the second half. She finished with 12 and now has 935 rebounds. ... Eylia Love scored a career-high 20 points, including 10 in a row in the second quarter when Georgia Tech established a double-digit lead, and the No. 14 Yellow Jackets defeated Boston College 68-49. ... Chloe Bibby scored 22 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead No. 17 Maryland to a 72-55 win over Rutgers. ... Olivia Miles had 17 points, 10 rebounds and 9 assists, Sonia Citron added 13 points and 12 rebounds, and No. 20 Notre Dame beat Syracuse 83-62. ... Alyssa Ustby scored 20 points, Kennedy Todd-Williams had 15 and North Carolina romped over No. 21 Duke 78-62.

MEN'S TOP 25

In men's Top 25 games Thursday night, Isaiah Thompson scored a career-high 18 points and Jaden Ivey had 15 in his return from a hip injury as No. 6 Purdue defeated Iowa 83-73. Thompson came in averaging just 5.7 points per game but shot 6 of 8 from the floor -- including 4 for 6 on three-pointers. ... Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored 15 points and No. 7 UCLA routed California 81-57 to give the Bruins sole possession of first place in the Pac-12 with their fifth consecutive win. ... Brad Davison scored 17 of his 21 points in the first half, freshman Chucky Hepburn added 13 in his return to his home state, and No. 11 Wisconsin defeated Nebraska 73-65. ... E.J. Liddell had 23 points and a career-high 15 rebounds to help No. 16 Ohio State muscle past Minnesota for a 75-64 victory.





South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston (4) shoots against Mississippi guard Donnetta Johnson (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)



South Carolina guard Zia Cooke (1) drives to the hoop against Mississippi guard Lashonda Monk (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)



Mississippi forward Shakira Austin (0) dribbles against South Carolina forward Victaria Saxton (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

