Cyclist, 53, fatally struck by vehicle in Poinsett County, troopers say

A bicyclist was killed after he was hit by a vehicle in rural Poinsett County on Thursday evening, troopers said.

Rusty Chappell, 53, of Harrisburg was riding his bike across Arkansas 14 west near West South Street when he was struck by a 1999 GMC at about 8:15 p.m., according to a preliminary crash report from state police.

He was pronounced dead by Poinsett County Coroner Butch Davis, the report states.

Troopers described conditions at the time of the incident as clear and dry.

At least 26 people have died as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year according to preliminary figures.