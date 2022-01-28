Hospital announces two promotions

Peter Austin, formerly vice president and chief operating officer (COO), was named senior vice president/COO, and Jeremy Jeffery, formerly vice president and chief financial officer (CFO), was promoted to senior vice president/CFO.

A native of Mississippi, Austin holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Millsaps College at Jackson, Miss., and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Mississippi. He is a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives and is board certified in the American College of Medical Practice Executives. He first joined Jefferson Regional in 2012 as vice president of practice management, and in 2017 became vice president/COO.

Jeffery is a certified public accountant who first joined Jefferson Regional in 2008. He was named vice president/CFO in 2020 and previously served in other leadership roles including vice president of strategy and business analytics. An Arkansas native, he holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting and marketing from the University of Central Arkansas at Conway. He is a Fellow of the Healthcare Financial Management Association.

Simmons shows 6% net gain in 2021

Simmons First National Corporation reported record net income of $271.2 million for the year that ended Dec. 31, 2021, up $16.3 million, or 6 percent, compared with $254.9 million earned during the full year 2020, according to a news release Thursday.

Diluted earnings per share for 2021 were $2.46, up $0.15, or 6 percent, compared with $2.31 earned in 2020. Included in 2021 results were $7.2 million in net after-tax merger related costs, gains on sale of branches and net branch right-sizing costs. Excluding the impact of these items, core earnings were $278.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared with $264.3 million for the full year of 2020. Core diluted earnings per share were $2.53 for 2021, compared to $2.40 for 2020.

“Simmons delivered record earnings in 2021 while continuing to navigate the headwinds brought about by the pandemic and the resulting impact on economic and business conditions,” said George A. Makris Jr, Simmons’ chairman and CEO. “In addition to our strong financial performance, the year also brought our return to M&A activity with our acquisitions of Landmark Community Bank and Triumph Bancshares, Inc., which have significantly enhanced our size and scale in Tennessee where we now rank as the 8th largest bank based on deposit market share. Shortly after the acquisition and integration of these two banks in October, we announced a definitive agreement to acquire Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc., which will further strengthen our Texas franchise and establish a platform for growth in Houston, Austin, San Antonio and College Station. We look forward to welcoming our new customers, associates and shareholders to the Simmons family later this year.”

Simmons board declares dividend

Simmons First National Corp. announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company’s Class A common stock of $0.19 per share, which is payable on April 4, 2022, to shareholders of record as of March 15, 2022. The cash dividend rate represents an increase of $0.01 per share, or 6 percent, from the dividend paid for the same time period last year.

The current quarterly cash dividend rate further represents an annualized cash dividend rate of $0.76 per share and a ten-year compound annual growth rate in the dividend of 7 percent, according to a news release.

Neighbor to Neighbor sets soup benefit

Neighbor to Neighbor is having its annual SOUPer Bowl fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 10 at First United Methodist Church, 200 W. Sixth Ave. There will be many soups, chowders, and chili to choose from, according to a news release.

This is a covid-safe event and people are asked to wear masks to enter the church. Details: Neighbor to Neighbor’s Facebook page at N2NJeffCo.

Veterans legal clinic planned Feb. 10

The Pine Bluff Veterans Legal Clinic will be open from 9-11 a.m. Feb. 10 at the new Sgt. Elga Lee Roberts Veterans Center, 114 S. State St. Walk-ins are welcome, according to a news release.

Representatives from the Center for Arkansas Legal Services, the Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs and the Little Rock VA Medical Center’s Justice Outreach Program will be available to consult with veterans.

Veterans will also be able to receive free consultations on a variety of civil legal issues, including family law, consumer protection law, landlord tenant, public benefits, and criminal record sealing.

Arkansas veterans will have the opportunity to speak with an attorney. Veterans may also contact the Center for Arkansas Legal Services (CALS) Help Line at 1-800-950-5817. A mask or face covering is required at the clinic. Social distancing guidelines are followed. Details: Pine Bluff Mayor’s Office, (870) 730-2000, ext. 7.

Education center to hold workshops

The Ivy Center for Education will hold online workshops. Seventh-12th graders and their parents may attend these sessions via Zoom: Tuesday — 6-7 p.m. Future Medical Professionals “Club Scrub” Workshop with Danielle Harris, recruitment specialist from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) South Central Region Campus, according to a news release.

Feb. 8 — 6-7 p.m. Future Engineers Workshop with Sederick Rice, a professor at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

Feb. 10 — 6-8 p.m. ACT Boot Camp with Charity Smith Allen, educator.

Feb. 15 — 6-7 p.m. Black History Program with Michaela Howard, educator.

Feb. 22 — 6-7:30 p.m. Black History Quiz Bowl Competition; prizes will be awarded to winners.

For more information and the Zoom link, send an email to mattie1908@gmail.com or visit the Ivy Center for Education’s Facebook page, Instagram page or website.

Peter Austin

Submitted





Jeremy Jeffery

Submitted



